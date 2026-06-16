Osondu Igwilo has reportedly been extradited from Nigeria to the U.S. to face international fraud charges

The suspect was transferred from the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja on Monday, June 15, 2026

United States authorities in 2028 charged the suspect with advance-fee fraud and identity theft

A Nigerian fraud suspect, Osondu Victor Igwilo, popularly known as "Ezeego King of the Boys," has reportedly been extradited to the United States.

The US authorities successfully extradite Nigeria's Osondu Victor Igwilo over $100m fraud charges. Image credit: iStock, Vecteezy

Source: UGC

The suspect faces multiple charges over his alleged involvement in a $100 million international scam network.

Reports on Instagram by Instablog9ja on June 16, 2026, indicated that U.S. authorities charged Igwilo in 2018.

He was accused of masterminding a scheme that used phishing emails, fake investments, and fake bank documents to defraud victims. Stolen funds were allegedly laundered through foreign accounts to buy luxury items.

Igwilo's arrest in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Igwilo in Lagos in March 2022 alongside three other individuals.

The anti-graft agency labelled him the leader of a criminal network used to distribute fraud proceeds.

Sources alleged that Igwilo maintained considerable influence while being held at the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja.

A former inmate was also accused of taking over N200 million from the suspect under the pretence of halting his extradition process.

The Instagram post below provides more details about the reported extradition of Osondu Victor Igwilo.

Reactions trail Igwilo's extradition report

The news of the extradition sparked a wave of reactions across social media platforms, with many netizens expressing surprise at the scale of the alleged criminal operations.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the suspect's post below:

nonlikeray said:

"170 billion naira - Ezeego greed is not good."

Jayregha said:

"A daily reminder that Elon Musk can buy the whole of Africa."

nnekaaaaaaa said:

"From Ezego to Eze nga....."

dayo_dayoor said:

"How does one even steal 100m 😂 - this is brazy !!!."

davidwg_01 said:

"Does it mean, all these billionaires, their money is not clean, make it clear to me, so I just dey suffer for this 200k job, na like this i want take build a mansion 😭😭😭."

The Accra High Court adjourns Abu Trica's extradition case linked to an $8 million romance scam to July 10 2026. Image credit: dek360ghana/Instagram, Vecteezy

Source: UGC

Court adjourns Abu Trica's extradition case

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an online update shared by dek360ghana on Instagram on June 16, 2026, confirmed that Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica appeared at the Accra High Court as his legal proceedings continue.

He was accompanied by his legal representative, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, during the court session.

The appearance followed ongoing legal actions regarding his status in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh