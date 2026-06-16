World Cup 2026: Why 2 African Countries Appear on Lamine Yamal’s Boots
- Lamine Yamal caught the eye in Spain's 0-0 draw with Cape Verde by sporting the flags of two other nations on his boots
- The teenage sensation had the option of representing both African countries, but ultimately chose to wear the colours of La Roja
- The 18-year-old will now turn his attention to Spain's second group fixture against Saudi Arabia on June 21
Lamine Yamal’s boots have once again drawn attention, this time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, not just for his football but also for what they represent off the pitch.
The 18-year-old was introduced in the second half during the 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in their opening Group H match, which marked his debut at the global showpiece.
Lamine Yamal makes World Cup debut
Although he did not start, Yamal quickly became one of the game’s most influential figures after coming on.
According to Opta, the Barcelona star boy completed more dribbles (five) than any other player in the match, offering Spain a rare spark in an otherwise blunt attacking display.
Watch highlights of Yamal's World Cup debut, as shared on X:
But beyond his performance, it was the choice of flags on his boots that caught the eye inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Why Lamine Yamal has 2 African flags
As players lined up for the national anthems, Yamal’s boots clearly displayed the flags of Morocco and Equatorial Guinea. The two African nations reflect his family roots and personal background.
His father, Mounir Nasraoui, hails from Larache in Morocco, while his mother, Sheila Ebana, comes from Bata in Equatorial Guinea.
Though raised in Spain, both sides of his heritage remain an important part of his identity.
Lamine's parents separated when he was just three years old, but both have remained involved in his journey.
Despite interest from both African nations to represent them internationally, Yamal chose Spain, stating he identifies with the country where he grew up and developed as a footballer.
Former Morocco coach Walid Regragui once explained the efforts made to convince him, saying via BeIN Sports:
"Lamine Yamal is a once-in-a-generation talent. We tried to bring him to the Moroccan national team, but it wasn’t possible. He told me, 'Coach, I feel Spanish. I’ve played for Spain since I was a child,"
Equatorial Guinea also made an approach. Football federation president Venancio Tomas Ndong Micha told BBC Sport Africa:
"Even though Lamine is not playing for Equatorial Guinea, we hold him very close in our hearts and think he is going to do many things for Equatoguinean football."
What's next for Lamine Yamal?
For now, Yamal remains focused on Spain’s World Cup campaign, with his growing influence likely to earn him more minutes when they face Saudi Arabia on June 21.
His hamstring injury in April means he lacks match fitness and is most likely not to start against the Green Falcons.
But he is most likely to get his first start in La Roja's final group game against two-time champions Uruguay.
Lamine Yamal sets Champions League record
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Lamine Yamal's remarkable Champions League record in the 2025/26 season despite Barcelona's exit at the quarter-final stage.
He became the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 20 goal contributions after his strike against Atletico Madrid.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.