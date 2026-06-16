Lamine Yamal caught the eye in Spain's 0-0 draw with Cape Verde by sporting the flags of two other nations on his boots

The teenage sensation had the option of representing both African countries, but ultimately chose to wear the colours of La Roja

The 18-year-old will now turn his attention to Spain's second group fixture against Saudi Arabia on June 21

Lamine Yamal’s boots have once again drawn attention, this time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, not just for his football but also for what they represent off the pitch.

The 18-year-old was introduced in the second half during the 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in their opening Group H match, which marked his debut at the global showpiece.

Lamine Yamal carries the flags of two African countries on his cleats while playing for Spain at the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: Patrick Smith - FIFA/Getty Images and @ESPNAfrica/X.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal makes World Cup debut

Although he did not start, Yamal quickly became one of the game’s most influential figures after coming on.

According to Opta, the Barcelona star boy completed more dribbles (five) than any other player in the match, offering Spain a rare spark in an otherwise blunt attacking display.

Watch highlights of Yamal's World Cup debut, as shared on X:

But beyond his performance, it was the choice of flags on his boots that caught the eye inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Why Lamine Yamal has 2 African flags

As players lined up for the national anthems, Yamal’s boots clearly displayed the flags of Morocco and Equatorial Guinea. The two African nations reflect his family roots and personal background.

His father, Mounir Nasraoui, hails from Larache in Morocco, while his mother, Sheila Ebana, comes from Bata in Equatorial Guinea.

Though raised in Spain, both sides of his heritage remain an important part of his identity.

Lamine's parents separated when he was just three years old, but both have remained involved in his journey.

Despite interest from both African nations to represent them internationally, Yamal chose Spain, stating he identifies with the country where he grew up and developed as a footballer.

Former Morocco coach Walid Regragui once explained the efforts made to convince him, saying via BeIN Sports:

"Lamine Yamal is a once-in-a-generation talent. We tried to bring him to the Moroccan national team, but it wasn’t possible. He told me, 'Coach, I feel Spanish. I’ve played for Spain since I was a child,"

Equatorial Guinea also made an approach. Football federation president Venancio Tomas Ndong Micha told BBC Sport Africa:

"Even though Lamine is not playing for Equatorial Guinea, we hold him very close in our hearts and think he is going to do many things for Equatoguinean football."

Lamine Yamal is one of Spain's key players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto.

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Lamine Yamal?

For now, Yamal remains focused on Spain’s World Cup campaign, with his growing influence likely to earn him more minutes when they face Saudi Arabia on June 21.

His hamstring injury in April means he lacks match fitness and is most likely not to start against the Green Falcons.

But he is most likely to get his first start in La Roja's final group game against two-time champions Uruguay.

Lamine Yamal sets Champions League record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Lamine Yamal's remarkable Champions League record in the 2025/26 season despite Barcelona's exit at the quarter-final stage.

He became the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 20 goal contributions after his strike against Atletico Madrid.

Source: YEN.com.gh