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Fatal Crash at Ako Adjei Interchange Leaves One Person Dead
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Fatal Crash at Ako Adjei Interchange Leaves One Person Dead

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • One person has died in a road accident at the Ako Adjei Interchange in Accra
  • The collision involved a saloon car and a faulty stationary KIA Rhino truck
  • Emergency teams from the Ghana National Fire Service retrieved the body from the wreckage

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A motorist lost his life in the early hours of Wednesday, June 17, 2026, following a fatal road traffic collision at the Ako Adjei Interchange in Accra.

Accra road accident, Ako Adjei Interchange, saloon car collision, KIA Rhino truck, Ghana National Fire Service, GNFS, motorist death, road traffic collision, emergency response, vehicle safety warnings
A fatal road accident at Ako Adjei Interchange in Accra claims one life, involving a saloon car and a faulty KIA Rhino truck. Image credit: Graphic
Source: UGC

The accident occurred when a saloon car crashed directly into the back of a stationary truck.

The deceased was driving a Zedrive saloon car with registration number GW 6334-26.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the saloon car collided with the rear of a faulty stationary truck with registration number GE 1120-15 parked on the road.

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Fire Service arrives at the crash scene

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) received a distress call regarding the interchange accident at 1:16 a.m. A rescue team led by ADO I Yussif Yakubu arrived within six minutes and found the driver trapped and unresponsive.

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A medical assessment conducted at the scene confirmed the victim had passed away. Fire officers subsequently carried out an extrication operation, removing the door and steering wheel to retrieve the body by 2:14 a.m.

Following the crash, the GNFS urged drivers whose vehicles develop faults to immediately use reflective warning triangles. The service noted that visible warning devices were necessary to alert approaching drivers at night.

An official report shared by Citinewsroom highlighted the tragic aftermath of the incident. While authorities are continuing investigations into the exact cause of the crash, the GNFS extended its condolences to the family.

Read more about the tragic car crash at Ako Adjei in the Facebook post below.

Memunatu Laadi Yunus killed in car accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Dagbani highlife musician based in Tamale in the Northern Region, Memunatu Laadi Yunus, lost her life in a tragic motor accident at Juaso in the Ashanti Region.

Graphic Online reported that she passed away on May 29.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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