Reverend Isaac Osei-Bonsu, popularly referred to as Rev OB's daughter, looked gorgeous in a before-and-after makeup video on Instagram

The wealthy heiress turned heads in a simple yet classy outfit as she stopped by Barima Makeup Artistry's shop for her total transformation

Some social media users have commented on Rev. OB MOGPA daughter's beautiful video, which has surfaced online

Ghanaian preacher and founder of the Moments of Glory Prayer Army (MOGPA), Reverend Isaac Osei-Bonsu, popularly referred to as Rev OB and his family have impressed many after dazzling with their looks.

Reverend OB's pretty daughter, who has been identified as Faith, has wowed fashion lovers with her makeup transformation video on Instagram.

Reverend OB MOGPA's daughter looks gorgeous in a before-and-after makeup video. Photo credit: @barima_makeup_artistry.

The beauty goddess and style influencer was spotted in a stylish floral spaghetti top and matching skirt as she sat calmly to see the final look.

Barima Makeup Artistry, an award-winning Ghanaian male makeup artist based in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, who owns a plush beauty salon, did the flawless makeup that enhanced Faith's natural look.

The makeup artist impressed beauty lovers as he expertly applied glue and laid the expensive frontal lace wig before styling it to elevate her look.

The famous pastor's daughter also wore long acrylic nails to her private outing.

MOGPA's daughter rocks heavy makeup

The beautiful daughter of Reverend Osei Bonsu MOGPA looked gorgeous in a makeover video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Abena Blessing stated:

"Faith is so beautiful ❤️."

ivy Asantewaah stated:

"So lovely 🥰🥰🥰."

skin_code by cnc stated:

"She is looking glamorous, Maame Dufie 👏😇🙏💯."

official _kofiMaame1 stated:

"May u go far, daddy 🥰🔥."

ADP stated:

"She looks so much like her daddy."

Rika stated:

"So beautiful 😍 I’ll come to you on my wedding day 🙏🏽🥹."

The Instagram video is below:

Rev OB looks dashing in an elegant suit

Ghanaian preacher Reverend Isaac Osei Bonsu looked dashing in a tailored-to-fit suit as he mounted the pulpit to minister.

The fashionable man of God maintained his signature haircut that portrayed a sense of style and elegance as a respectable public figure.

Reverend OB completed his look with designer shoes and an expensive wristwatch in the trending video

The TikTok video is below:

MOGPA leader warns students against school dating

Rev. Isaac Osei-Bonsu cautioned tertiary students against dating while attending school. He said that it was foolish for any student to get involved with someone while they were still in school.

He made this remark while commenting on the death of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) learner Joana Yabani, a final-year student who died on campus after allegedly being murdered by her boyfriend.

The preacher, who was incensed over the situation, condemned the young man's behaviour and took advantage of the opportunity to address his congregation.

First, he counselled all students to develop a deep affection for their studies. He maintained that reading should be the first focus for every learner.

The TikTok video is below:

Reverend Steve Mensah's daughter ties the knot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian Pastor Rev. Dr. Steve Mensah, whose beautiful daughter walked down the aisle in a lavish white wedding.

The young woman and her partner exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony that was attended by some well-known pastors.

Online viewers of the event congratulated the young couple after the pictures of the wedding surfaced online.

