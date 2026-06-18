Ghana's goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has earned some cool cash after his performance in the Ghana vs Panama opening match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The outspoken US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, had promised to reward the goalkeeper with $5000 if he kept a clean sheet in his games

Following Ghana's win against Panama, the presenter announced that Benjamin Asare has secured the cash gift, sparking widespread reactions on social media

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US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, is set to fulfil his cash promise to Ghana's goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, after his performance in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana's Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare secures a $5000 gift from the US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, after Ghana vs Panama clash. Image credit: GFA

Source: Facebook

Before the start of the tournament, the media personality made a promise that quickly caught the attention of football fans across the country.

Kevin Taylor emphatically stated that he would reward the goalkeeper with $5,000 if they managed to keep a clean sheet during the tournament.

Following Ghana's opening Group L match against Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, it appears Benjamin Asare's performance has warmed the heart of the media personality.

The Black Stars secured a 1-0 victory over Panama in a World Cup opener clash, with Benjamin Asare being introduced in the second half.

The TikTok video of Kevin Taylor making the promise to Benjamin Asare is below:

Kevin Taylor announces Benjamin Asare's cash win

Following the match, Kevin Taylor took to his official social media page to celebrate the goalkeeper's performance, announcing that Benjamin Asare had officially secured the promised $5,000 reward.

“Keeper Benjamin Asare, your 5,000 dollars from me is secured,” he wrote.

The message from the media personality quickly generated excitement among football fans, with many praising Taylor for honouring his pledge.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Asare is yet to respond to Kevin Taylor's announcement.

The Facebook post of Kevin Taylor declaring Benjamin Asare secured $5000 is below:

Kevin Taylor's Benjamin Asare reward sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Kevin Taylor declared that Benjamin Asare's $5,000 was secured.

Nene wrote:

"We beg give the first 5k to Ati Zigi wai. He saved us 2goals."

Dennis wrote:

"Asare really knows how to arrange his back lines."

Henry Adofo wrote:

"You have done well, but he has to share it with Ati Zigi."

Yankey wrote:

"The odds favour Benjamin Asare. You can clearly see some interferences in placing him on the bench, but he's destined to play a bigger role and write history with his contributions in this World Cup as GH favourable Keeper."

Gifty wrote:

"Benjamin Asare's organisational ability on the backline always ensures that there is less pressure on our defence. Whenever he is in the goal post, there is less pressure on us, but when Ati Zigi is in charge, there's more pressure on us. Asare has great leadership skills!"

Kevin Taylor criticises the leader of Aglow International, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, for praying to solve the cocoa problems. Image credit:@With All Due Respect-Loud Silence, @Ransford Agyei

Source: Facebook

Kevin Taylor blasts Aglow International leader

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor blasted the leader of Aglow International, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, after she organised a prayer session at the Independence Square to solve Ghana's cocoa problems

According to him, she is trying to project that Ghana is allegedly facing problems following the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He claimed that during former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s term in office, there were many crises; however, Madam Gifty and her team never sought solutions.

Source: YEN.com.gh