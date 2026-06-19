Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has joined colleagues and fans in mourning the death of actor Alexx Ekubo with a heartfelt social media tribute

The tribute drew widespread admiration from fans, many of whom praised the veteran actor for his fatherly relationship with younger stars in the Nigerian film industry

Pete Edochie's message adds to the growing wave of tributes from entertainers and admirers honouring Alexx Ekubo's life and contributions to Nollywood

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo, joining colleagues, fans and loved ones mourning the actor's passing.

Pete Edochie, widely regarded as one of Nollywood's most respected figures, took to Instagram to honour the late actor with an emotional post.

Pete Edochie pays an emotional tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo with a throwback photo shared on Instagram. Photo credit: Pete Edochie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He shared a throwback photo of himself and Alexx Ekubo from one of their movie sets, reflecting the father and son roles they portrayed on screen over the years.

Accompanying the photo was a brief but touching message in which Edochie bid farewell to the actor and wished him peace on his final journey.

Though short, the tribute resonated with many fans who viewed it as a sincere expression of love and respect for a younger colleague.

The post quickly attracted reactions from social media users, many of whom praised Edochie for his fatherly bond with younger actors in the Nigerian film industry.

Others expressed sadness over the loss of Alexx Ekubo and shared prayers and condolences with his family.

A screenshot of Pete Edochie's tribute to his 'son' Alexx Ekubo is below:

Since news of Ekubo's death emerged, tributes have continued to pour in from fellow actors, entertainers and admirers across the entertainment industry, celebrating his contribution to Nollywood and the impact he made during his career.

Pete Edochie's tribute adds to the growing list of messages honouring the late actor, whose death has left many in the film industry and beyond in mourning.

Source: YEN.com.gh