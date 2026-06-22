A woman has sparked conversations on social media after explaining why she does not participate in Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD despite wanting to strengthen her morning prayer routine.

Although she clarified that she meant no offence to Pastor Jerry Eze or the ministry, her comments attracted widespread reactions from social media users with differing opinions

While some commenters respected her preference and suggested alternative prayer channels, others defended NSPPD's approach, noting that different Christians connect with different styles of worship

A young woman, Ogechukwu Oragwa, has sparked discussion on social media after explaining why she does not participate in the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), the online prayer platform led by Pastor Jerry Eze.

In a Facebook post, Oragwa said she was looking for recommendations for online morning prayer channels to help revive her personal prayer routine.

Ogechukwu Oragwa shares why she prefers an alternative to Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD for her morning prayers. Photo credit: Jerry Eze/Facebook

Source: UGC

However, she explained that she was seeking an alternative to NSPPD because she found its style of prayer difficult to relate to.

According to her, the intense style of prayers on the platform reminds her of experiences from her childhood, making it difficult for her to remain engaged during prayer sessions.

Oragwa said she grew up in a home where her parents frequently moved from one prayer house to another, adding that the experience left lasting memories that are triggered by similar styles of worship.

She wrote that although she meant no offence to Pastor Jerry Eze or members of the prayer platform, she had joined NSPPD a few times but could not continue because the format reminded her of those childhood experiences.

"I am searching for prayer channels to join for morning prayers. My morning prayer life has been poor lately and I need a prayer channel I can join.

"Prayer channels like NSPPD, but not the fire fire type. I don't want NSPPD because Pastor Jerry's prayer style gives me PTSD (no offence). Joined a couple of times and just couldn't keep up.

"Born and brought up in a home where my parents went from one prayer house to another, the fire fire style makes me feel like I am reliving my childhood trauma," she wrote.

Read the full Facebook post that sparked the whole controversy here:

Her post generated mixed reactions, with some social media users recommending alternative online prayer platforms, while others defended the prayer style of NSPPD, saying worship preferences vary from one individual to another.

Source: YEN.com.gh