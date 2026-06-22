The UTAG has issued a June 30, 2026, deadline to government to resolve outstanding conditions of service for public university lecturers

The association cited delays in salary agreements, allowances, arrears, and post-retirement contract issues as key concerns affecting staff welfare

It warned that failure to meet the deadline will trigger consultations for a strike, despite reaffirming its commitment to dialogue and negotiation

The National Executive Council of the Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has given government until June 30, 2026 to resolve outstanding conditions of service and welfare concerns affecting public university staff, warning of possible industrial action if delays persist.

Meeting at UHAS in Ho, UTAG cited failure to sign the Interim Salary Adjustment Agreement despite concluded negotiations, alongside delays in post-retirement contracts, payroll regularisation, and arrears.

Ghanaian university lecturers gives President John Mahama's gov't June 30 deadline over their conditions of service. Photo credit: John Dramanai Mahama/Facebook & Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, UTAG also highlighted unpaid OTSA components, promotion arrears, and delayed book and research allowances across institutions including UniMAC and UESD.

UTAG warned that if issues are not resolved by the deadline, branches will begin consultations within five working days to seek mandates for possible strike action under its constitution and the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

Despite the ultimatum, UTAG reaffirmed commitment to dialogue and negotiation but warned that continued failure to honour agreements risks eroding trust in collective bargaining and industrial harmony in Ghana’s public universities.

It stressed that government must demonstrate good faith by implementing agreed terms without further delay to safeguard industrial stability in the tertiary education sector nationwide and prevent disruption in universities.

KATH nurses and midwives declare strike

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the nurses and midwives at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital had joined the doctors at the facility on strike.

The nurses and midwives indicated that they are embarking on the industrial action due to similar reasons as the doctors.

Ghanaians on social media shared different thoughts, with some people supporting the health workers while others condemned them.

Source: YEN.com.gh