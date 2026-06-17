Former galamsey kingpin Kwame Ato has dismissed rumours that he has died

He appeared on TikTok Live after weeks of inactivity and thanked supporters

Kwame Ato shared that he is hospitalised and receiving help from a woman who has been covering his medical expenses

Rumours about the death of popular former galamsey kingpin Kwame Ato spread widely on social media after reports emerged that he had been attacked again.

What really happened to Kwame Ato after the second attack sparked death rumours? Image credit: Kwame Ato the fighter

Source: TikTok

The speculation gained momentum because the controversial figure had been absent from social media for some time, leaving many of his followers wondering about his condition.

As the days passed without any public appearance, some social media users began claiming that he had died from injuries sustained during the attack.

However, Kwame Ato has now broken his silence and put the rumours to rest.

Kwame Ato addressed death rumours

The galamsey kingpin appeared on TikTok Live on Tuesday to speak directly to his followers and reassure them that he is alive.

During the live session, he thanked the many people who reached out to check on him during his absence.

According to him, he had seen the concern shown by friends, family members and supporters and was grateful for the love they expressed while he remained offline.

Kwame Ato stated that reports of his death were false and urged people not to believe everything circulating on social media.

He also took the opportunity to thank God for preserving his life despite the difficult period he had gone through.

Kwame Ato shared the hospital condition

While dismissing the death rumours, Kwame Ato disclosed that he is currently receiving treatment in hospital following the attack.

Watch a TikTok video of Kwame Ato's hospital condition below:

He explained that his condition has prevented him from carrying out normal activities, including visiting the bank to access his own money.

According to him, a kind-hearted woman stepped in to support him during his stay at the hospital. He described the woman as a Good Samaritan and said that she has been taking care of his medical expenses and other needs while he recovers.

Kwame Ato expressed appreciation for her generosity and said he would always remain grateful for the support she has shown him during one of the most difficult moments of his life.

Watch another TikTok video of Kwame Ato debunking his death rumours below:

His appearance on TikTok has now eased concerns among many followers who feared the worst after weeks of silence.

Although he remains hospitalised, Kwame Ato's latest update confirms that he is alive and recovering, while continuing to receive support from loved ones and well-wishers who have been praying for his recovery.

Kwame Ato goes live and sets conditions for reversing the 'curse' on Trouble Carlos. Image credit: Kwame Ato Asare, Trouble Carlos, Rozefs Tourism

Source: TikTok

Kwame Ato cursed Trouble Carlos

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Ato, described as a galamsey kingpin, shared during a TikTok live session that he has set conditions to reverse the curse he placed on Trouble Carlos.

Kwame Ato listed his demands to lift the curse, insisting that spiritual actions cannot be undone by apologies alone.

The revelation has sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning the seriousness of the demands as Trouble Carlos, known for addressing public issues, remains silent.

Source: YEN.com.gh