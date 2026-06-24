A philanthropist, Reza Afshar, repaired Obratwɛowu’s broken water pump after residents endured two years relying on contaminated stream water

Clean water flowed again after engineers replaced faulty components, restoring the village’s only reliable source

Villagers celebrated emotionally as the restored pump ended years of hardship and reduced serious health risks

Residents of Obratwɛowu, a small farming community in Ghana, have been left overjoyed after a philanthropist restored their only source of clean drinking water following two years of hardship.

Philanthropist Reza Afshar restores clean water to Obratwɛowu, Ghana, ending two years of reliance on contaminated water and bringing joy to the community. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

A heartwarming video shared on social media captured the emotional moment when residents of Obratwɛowu, a village in Ghana's Central Region's Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District, celebrated the repair of their broken water pump.

According to reports, the village, which has a population of about 50 people, had been without access to clean drinking water for two years after its only water pump developed a fault.

With no money to repair the facility, residents were forced to depend on a nearby stream for their daily water needs. The stream water, as seen in the viral TikTok video, was muddy and contaminated. This kind of water exposed the villagers, including children, to serious health risks.

Reza Afshar helps community with clean water

The situation changed when popular philanthropist Reza Afshar, known on TikTok as @rezahelping, visited the community during a fieldwork trip.

While interacting with residents, Reza reportedly noticed a young girl carrying a bottle filled with dirty brown water. Curious about the source of the water, he asked questions and was directed to the stream used by the villagers.

“So for two years, the entire community has been drinking dirty water from that stream?” he said.

Saddened by the conditions under which the community had been living, the philanthropist promised residents that he would help restore their access to clean water.

Reza quickly contacted local engineers, who arrived at the village in less than two hours to assess the faulty water pump.

After inspecting the facility, the engineers removed the deep-well pipes, identified the damaged components, and carried out immediate repairs.

Moments after the repair work was completed, clean water began flowing from the pump once again, bringing relief to the entire community.

In a scene from the video Reza shared on TikTok, villagers danced and sang in celebration as they quickly filled their basins with clean pump water. One touching moment in the video showed a little girl running towards Reza with open arms before he lifted her in a joyful embrace.

Beyond fixing the pump, Reza and his team also educated residents on how to properly maintain the facility to prevent future breakdowns.

Philanthropist Reza Afshar restores clean water to Obratwɛowu, Ghana, ending two years of reliance on contaminated stream water. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Reactions as Reza Ashar helps Ghanaian community

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions as seen below:

Psalms 139 said:

“OMG 😍😍😍. God bless you, sir.”

Orion Rizzuti said:

“In 2026, how happy people can be for clean water, and here we are crying when wifi dies.”

250strong said:

“These videos always remind me not to take things for granted. The world needs more of this!”

Jem said:

“The joy over clean drinking water.... something that every living being should be able to have.”

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

Reza puts smile on drink seller’s face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that Reza Afshar went to Cape Coast and bought all the tiger nut drinks from a local vendor, spreading joy in the community.

After purchasing the drinks, Reza distributed them for free to locals, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone who received them.

Source: YEN.com.gh