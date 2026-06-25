Two violent earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck north-central Venezuela in rapid succession near the coastal city of Morón

The disaster claimed the lives of at least 32 citizens, left over 700 people injured, and caused numerous buildings to collapse in Caracas

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared a national state of emergency, suspended schools, and closed the damaged Simón Bolívar International Airport

A catastrophic natural disaster has hit Venezuela after two massive back-to-back earthquakes struck near the coastal city of Morón, killing at least 32 people and injuring more than 700 others.

Two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck north-central Venezuela, killing 32 and injuring over 700, leading to a national state of emergency. Image credit: BBC, 1News.az

Source: UGC

The consecutive tremors, which hit within a brief 39-second window of each other on the evening of Wednesday, June 24, 2026, flattened multiple buildings and sent thousands of panicked residents fleeing into open streets.

Seismological data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) classified the phenomenon as a highly destructive "seismic doublet." The first earthquake registered a powerful magnitude of 7.2 just west of Morón.

This was immediately followed by a secondary, even more intense mainshock measuring magnitude 7.5.

The shallow nature of the ruptures amplified the ground-shaking effect across major population centres, heavily impacting the capital city of Caracas, as well as the states of Carabobo, Falcón, Miranda, La Guaira, and Aragua.

Government address the nation after tragic earthquakes

The structural toll of the doublet earthquakes has thrown the South American nation into a severe crisis. Countless residential and commercial structures collapsed under the force of the combined shocks, trapping residents beneath heavy concrete rubble.

Critical public utilities, including the local electricity grid and telecommunications networks, suffered catastrophic disruptions.

Furthermore, the country's main aviation hub, the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas, sustained structural damage severe enough to force its immediate closure. In a swift response to the crisis, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez addressed the country to announce the official declaration of a national state of emergency.

While appealing to the general population to remain calm, Rodríguez cancelled all school sessions and authorised full emergency protocols. Local civil protection forces, firefighters, paramedics, and specialised rescue units have been deployed to the worst-hit zones to dig through the debris for survivors.

The YouTube video below provides more details on the tragic twin earthquakes in Venezuela.

Netizens react to back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela

YEN.com.gh have compiled some of the comments on the unfortunate incident in Venezuela below.

krissyjodi__:

"Oh God 😢 prayers up for Venezuela 🇻🇪 🙏🏽."

shannel_k_:

"Prayers up 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

tiyona.xo_:

"Soo sad 😢. I hate earthquakes; I would take a hurricane over it any day."

crossbreed_grateful:

"Have mercy, heavenly father God 🙏."

The Instagram post below has more about the tragic twin earthquake in Venezuela.

NDC announces passing of popular constituency officer

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Gomoa West Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially announced the sad passing of its Constituency Communications Officer, Stephen Kwame Oduro.

The political party shared the update through a formal press release to inform members and the general public of the tragedy.

Source: YEN.com.gh