Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku travelled from the United States to London for the birth of his first child

The football star welcomed a son named Praise with his wife, Shireen, after receiving medical clearance to travel

Belgium international player returned to the national team camp in Seattle following a television commentary controversy

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Desmond Blackmore, known professionally as D-Black, was not the only public figure making family waves recently, as international football star Jérémy Doku has also shared a massive family milestone.

Jeremy Doku Returns to Belgium World Cup Squad After Welcoming Son

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old Manchester City and Belgium winger briefly departed his national team's camp in the United States to fly to London, arriving just in time to stand by his wife Shireen for the birth of their first child, a son named Praise.

Why did Doku leave camp?

The baby was initially expected to arrive in mid-July, but the early delivery forced an unexpected adjustment to the player's schedule.

Doku had already been sidelined for Belgium’s 0-0 draw against Iran due to an illness, which made it easier for the team’s medical staff to grant him a green light to make the trans-Atlantic journey.

Team doctor Brahim Hacene confirmed that the medical unit handled the logistics smoothly, even arranging for another doctor to accompany the winger on his round trip to ensure his health remained stable. With the birth completed, Doku flew straight back to Seattle on Tuesday night to rejoin his teammates.

The winger's choice to leave the tournament briefly generated a lot of conversations online after French television presenter France Pierron harshly criticised him on L’Équipe de Choc, questioning whether a player should risk leaving a World Cup squad for a birth.

The presenter later offered an apology, while the media network distanced itself from her remarks and handed her a suspension.

Source: YEN.com.gh