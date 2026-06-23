Documents showed the nine-year-old son of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne was named the sole heir to his multi-million dollar estate

Bear Payne inherited exactly $29,007,998 from his late father's estate, with the majority to be held in a trust until he reaches age 18

The legal filings indicated that a portion of the millions can be accessed immediately for the child's welfare

The nine-year-old son of late One Direction singer Liam Payne has been named the sole beneficiary of his father’s multi-million dollar estate.

Liam Payne's Son Bear Named Sole Beneficiary of His $29 Million Estate

Source: UGC

Court documents obtained by news outlets confirmed the final distribution of the late pop star's wealth to his only child, Bear.

The legal papers revealed that Bear is inheriting exactly $29,007,998. The former boy band member passed away previously, leaving behind his massive career earnings for the upkeep of his young son.

According to the filing, while some of the money can be used now, the majority of it will be held in a trust until Bear turns 18 years old.

The arrangement ensures the child's financial security while protecting the bulk of the wealth until he reaches adulthood.

The news quickly circulated across social media platforms like Instagram, drawing significant emotional feedback from music fans worldwide.

Many commentators expressed that the legal decision was the most appropriate outcome for the grieving child, while others questioned the specifics of the singer's massive lifetime earnings.

Read more about Liam Payne's estate beneficiary in the Instagram post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh