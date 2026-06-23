The FBI has issued a public warning urging World Cup fans and drone operators to respect Temporary Flight Restrictions around all event venues

Flying a drone in restricted airspace near stadiums and fan festivals is classified as a federal offence under US law

The warning comes ahead of high-stakes fixtures, including Ghana's Group L clash against England at the Boston stadium

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a formal public safety warning ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reminding fans and drone operators that flying unmanned aircraft near stadiums and event venues is a federal offence.

The warning, posted on the FBI Miami Facebook page on Monday, June 22, comes as the tournament enters a critical phase, with major group stage matches including Ghana's Group L encounter against England.

The FBI issues a statement to supporters from Ghana and others on the drone restriction in place. Image credit: Darrian Traynor, Etienne Laurent/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Drone No-Fly Zones around World Cup venues

According to the FBI, Temporary Flight Restrictions are in effect around all critical infrastructure and World Cup event locations. The restrictions are designed to protect fans, players, and staff from potential accidents and security threats.

The FBI outlined three clear directives for drone operators:

1. Verify Airspace — Check before flying.

2. Respect No-Fly Zones — Avoid stadiums and fan festivals entirely.

3. Report Violations — Call 911 if an unauthorised drone is spotted.

"Flying a drone in these restricted areas is a federal offense," the FBI stated in its post. "We urge all operators to act responsibly."

Warning timed ahead of key fixtures

The FBI's notice arrives as security around World Cup venues is under heightened scrutiny.

The Ghana Black Stars are preparing for a crucial Group L fixture against England at the Boston stadium, a match that is expected to draw significant attention from fans across West Africa and beyond.

US law enforcement agencies have been ramping up efforts to ensure a safe and successful hosting of the tournament, with drone regulation forming a key part of that security framework.

The concern is not merely theoretical, as authorities have previously acted on unauthorised drone activity near World Cup venues,

The US under President Donald Trump has seen an increase in the deportation of undocumented migrants. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Members of the public who witness a drone being flown in restricted airspace are encouraged to report the incident immediately by dialling 911.

"Ensuring a Safe World Cup Experience: Drone RegulationsAs we prepare for the excitement of the World Cup, public safety remains the top priority. Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) will be in effect around all critical infrastructure and event locations.Why it matters: These restrictions protect fans, players, and staff from potential accidents and security threats.Flying a drone in these restricted areas is a federal offense. We urge all operators to act responsibly," the post read in part.

Below is the FBI’s Facebook post cautioning fans

Adom Kyei Duah drops prophecy on Ghana game

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, predicted Ghana’s game vs England.

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, the leader of the Philadelphia Movement disclosed that there would be intense excitement after the match.

Adom Kyei Duah indicated that the jubilation would be more than what Black Stars supporters experienced after the Ghana vs Panama match.

Source: YEN.com.gh