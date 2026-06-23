Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has hinted at the outcome of the Ghana Black Stars' second match against England in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

The man of God had earlier prayed for the nation's team, declaring a win for them before they clashed with Panama, when the Sports Minister visited him

Adom Kyei Duah's remarks about the Ghana vs England match have triggered massive reactions on social media, with many sharing mixed opinions

Founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, has once again shared his opinion on the Ghana vs England showdown.

Adom Kyei Duah sparks jubilation as he shares a good news prophecy on the Ghana vs England clash in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Stephen Adom Kyei Duah

Source: UGC

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, June 21, 2026, the leader of the Philadelphia Movement disclosed that there is going to be intense excitement after the match.

Adom Kyei Duah indicated that the jubilation would be more than that of what Black Stars supporters experienced after the Ghana vs Panama match, claiming the national team will definitely win hugely.

“Just look at how Ghanaians were excited after Ghana's win against Panama, imagine the massive win that is coming?” he said.

The clergyman further prayed for the nation's team to be victorious in their second match.

The message from Adom Kyei Duah has triggered reactions among football lovers on social media.

The TikTok video of Adom Kyei Duah speaking on the Ghana vs England clash is below:

Adom Kyei's Ghana, England remark sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Adom Kyei Duah spoke about the Ghana vs England match. Below are some comments.

Veronica Baaba Eduam wrote:

“With Adom Nyame, everything is settled, piaaaaaaaaw.”

Jessica wrote:

“Since Adom Kyei Duah has declared, it is settled.”

Kweku_righteous wrote:

“Now I am seeing the mother of Ghana in us now. Together we can make it.”

Ruth wrote:

“We are winning again.”

Alexandro wrote:

“We need this prayer more than the trophy itself.”

Stein wrote:

“Aww, heavenly father, listen to the cry of your children. Grant us the ultimate victory in Jesus' name, Amen.”

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah donates money to Believers Worship Centre members. Image credit: @Stephen Adom Kyei Duah

Source: Facebook

Adom Kyei Duah prays for Black Stars

Meanwhile, before the opening match of Ghana against Panama, Ghana's Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, stormed Adom Kyei Duah's church to seek spiritual help for the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

In a video seen on social media, the Minister, who was used as a point of contact, was spotted receiving prayers and deliverance.

Hon. Kofi Iddie Adam, while addressing the congregation, stated that Ghana’s final match against Croatia would be held in Philadelphia, the city by which the Believer’s Worship Centre is nicknamed after, seeing it as a sign of God’s providence.

The X video of Kofi Adams at Adom Kyei Duah’s church is below.

Adom Kyei Duah donates money to congregants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah donated a sum of GH₵51 million to Philadelphia members.

According to reports, about 20,000 of his congregants reportedly shared the money, with each receiving GH₵2,562.

The man of God's act of generosity followed an earlier GH₵2.2 million donation to victims of the Kantamanto fire outbreak.

Source: YEN.com.gh