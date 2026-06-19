A young foreign national has been arrested in the US following his activity during a FIFA fan festival

This comes after federal agents found him to be an illegal immigrant, also operating a drone in a restricted area

The FBI has meanwhile opened up to its resolve to enforce the laws set out regarding this World Cup and ensure fan safety

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The US has announced the arrest of a Mexican national, Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez.

The Attorney General’s Office said in a report on June 15 that a 37-year-old had been arrested for violating regulations introduced during the 2026 World Cup.

The US has announced the arrest of an illegal immigrant for flying a drone at a FIFA fan centre. Photo credit: Prince Williams, MediaNews Group/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Detailing the sequence of events, U.S. Attorney Hertzberg said on June 12 that two federal agents saw Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez operating a drone at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta during a FIFA World Cup fan festival.

It was after requesting his identification that it came to be known that he was unlawfully in the country and had been deported twice to his home country for two offences.

“Federal agents allegedly observed Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez operating a drone in restricted airspace near Centennial Olympic Park during the 2026 FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta while standing in a nearby parking area and recording video of the event. After requesting his identification and reviewing his driver’s license, agents allegedly confirmed that he was unlawfully present in the United States following two prior removals.”

“Unauthorized drone operations in restricted airspace present a serious risk to public safety, particularly during major international events such as the FIFA World Cup.”

In the wake of this, Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez was charged on June 15 with two federal offences: operating a drone in a restricted area and illegal re-entry as an undocumented migrant.

Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Atlanta, said the FBI Atlanta’s Counter UAV Task Force has also vowed to seize drones and prosecute operators who violate the laws surrounding the FIFA World Cup.

Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez now risks being deported to Mexico on the charges slapped on him.

“As these operators are putting the community at risk, our Ground Intercept Teams will continue to locate operators, seize drones, and pursue prosecution of those who violate the restricted airspace in place around FIFA World Cup activities.”

“The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges, and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

The US under President Donald Trump has seen an increase in the deportation of undocumented migrants. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The arrest of the 37-year-old Mexican forms part of moves by the US state law enforcement agencies to ensure the FIFA World Cup is incident-free and that fans attending games and other associated events feel safe.

Immigration lawyer advises migrants on deportations

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that immigration lawyer Akua Poku advised migrants on ICE raids.

In a video, Akua Poku explained that undocumented migrants have constitutional rights and must insist on them when arrested by ICE officers.

She encouraged Ghanaians to reach out for legal help when arrested by ICE officers.

Source: YEN.com.gh