The White House issued a stark warning to undocumented immigrants on Monday, June 22, urging them to leave the US

The DHS announced record-high deportation figures under the Trump administration, intensifying the ongoing immigration crackdown

The warning comes after the US released a 'worst of the worst' list featuring over 300 West Africans, raising concerns among Ghanaian communities

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The White House has issued a blunt warning to undocumented immigrants across the United States, telling them to leave the country immediately or face arrest and deportation, as the Department of Homeland Security announced record-high removal figures under President Donald Trump's administration.

The US, under Donald Trump, sends a message to illegals in the country on the need to self-deport. Photo credit: BASTIEN OHIER/Waldemarus/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a post shared on X on Monday, June 22, the official White House account wrote:

"RECORD HIGH DEPORTATIONS. WARNING: If you are here illegally, LEAVE NOW or we will arrest and deport you."

The US Embassy issues a warning to Ghana regarding dos and don'ts when travelling to the country.

Source: Getty Images

The message, shared alongside a Breitbart report headlined "DHS: 'Record High' Deportations Under Trump Administration," signals an aggressive escalation in the administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

West Africans named in US 'worst of worst' llst

The warning carries particular weight for West African communities, including Ghanaians, after the United States government released what has been described as a "worst of the worst" list of undocumented individuals targeted for priority removal. The list reportedly contained over 335 West African nationals, sending fears through diaspora communities across the country.

Already, the Trump administration has made deportation enforcement a cornerstone of its second-term agenda, ramping up raids, detentions, and removals at a pace not seen in recent US history.

The DHS has credited the surge to stricter border enforcement policies and expanded interior enforcement operations targeting individuals with criminal records or outstanding deportation orders.

What this means for Ghanaians in the US

For many Ghanaians living undocumented in cities like New York, Washington DC, and Houston, the latest developments have sparked renewed fear and uncertainty.

The White House post has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions from across the globe, with many questioning the tone of the government's messaging and others expressing concern about the fate of West African nationals caught up in the crackdown.

At the time of writing, the post had garnered more than 2,000 likes and over 500 comments.

Below is White House's X post announcement to illegals in the country:

Reactions to call for illegals to leave US

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the call for persons living in the US illegally to leave immediately.

@LordNelsonUSA stated:

"Don’t wait for self-deportations. Have ICE agents clean up the trash and dispose of it properly!"

@Tyna76936580529 indicated:

"It seems like he just says stuff and we have to believe it, or we are evil retards."

@onenationck stated:

"I do not understand why people are making excuses for illegal migrants. It is breaking the law."

King Kubala deported to Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Offeh, alias King Kubala, had been deported.

In a video, he expressed his displeasure about being deported from Scotland.

He accused the Scottish authorities of being afraid of him.

Source: YEN.com.gh