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Adwoa Safo’s Aide Shares Reason for Treatment Abroad: “To Prevent Further Damage to Her Face"
Ghana

Adwoa Safo’s Aide Shares Reason for Treatment Abroad: “To Prevent Further Damage to Her Face"

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read

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  • Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo is receiving medical care at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after sustaining gunshot wounds
  • Her Special Assistant, Dr Emmanuel Y. Boakye, confirmed she has undergone two surgeries following a shooting at her brother's residence
  • Adwoa Safo may be flown abroad for further specialised treatment to prevent additional damage to her face, according to her aide

Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo is expected to seek treatment abroad after being wounded in a shooting incident.

Her Special Assistant, Dr Emmanuel Y. Boakye, gave some insight into her treatment in Ghana, which started at the 37 Military Hospital.

Adwoa Safo’s Aide Shares Reason For Treatment Abroad: “To Prevent Further Damage To Her Face"
Adwoa Safo’s Aide Shares Reason For Treatment Abroad: “To Prevent Further Damage To Her Face"
Source: Facebook

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Boakye told Akoma FM that she had already undergone two surgeries.

He also said the treatment abroad would be just as critical to the former MP’s wellbeing.

Boakye did not disclose the specific country to which Adwoa Safo may be transferred, but indicated that arrangements for overseas treatment are actively being considered to ensure her full recovery and to prevent further complications from the facial injuries she sustained.

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"Adwoa has undergone two surgeries and is expected to be flown abroad for further treatment to prevent further damage to her face.”

Safo, who previously served as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, became a prominent political figure in Ghana, though her tenure was marked by controversy, including an extended absence from Parliament during a critical period in 2022.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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