The Volta North Regional Police Command arrested three former students of Hohoe E.P. Senior High School for allegedly destroying school property

Legal authorities identified the suspects through a viral video showing graduates damaging a water pipeline before leaving campus

Police officials released a formal press statement confirming the arrests on June 23, 2026

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The Volta North Regional Police Command has taken three former students of Hohoe E.P. Senior High School into custody.

Three Hohoe E.P. SHS Graduates Arrested After Viral Video Displays Destruction of School Property

Source: Getty Images

The individuals face allegations regarding the destruction of state educational property following the completion of their final high school examinations.

The security agency issued a formal press release on June 23, 2026, to detail the specific offenses committed by the youth.

Investigators managed to track down the suspects after footage of the lawless act circulated widely across social media networks.

"The Volta North Regional Police Command has arrested three former students of Hohoe E.P. Senior High School for allegedly destroying school property after completing their final examinations. According to a police statement, the suspects were identified in a viral video showing some graduates damaging the school’s water pipeline before leaving campus," The official statement read.

Read more about the arrest of the three Hohoe E.P SHS graduates in the Instagram post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh