NPP Group Petitions Party to Sanction Kennedy Agyapong: “His Conduct Threatens Our Unity”
- An NPP group in Greater Accra has petitioned the party’s NEC to sanction Kennedy Agyapong over remarks they say threaten party unity
- The move followed his criticism of the party’s governance record and alleged threats to release confidential information during a media appearance
- They urged party leadership to enforce discipline and ensure grievances are addressed through internal channels ahead of the 2028 elections
A group within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has petitioned the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to sanction former presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong, warning that his recent conduct threatens party unity.
The petition, submitted by Electoral Area Coordinators in the Greater Accra Region, follows a series of public remarks by Ken Agyapong criticising the party’s performance in government, including the failure to complete the Afari Hospital project in Kumasi.
Tensions escalated after he allegedly threatened during a radio interview to disclose confidential information about the party and its members.
According to a report by GhanaWeb, the petitioners described this as a dangerous development that could damage the party’s reputation if left unaddressed.
Ken challenged to produce evidence of allegations
They urged Ken Agyapong, who is a six-term MP for Assin Central, to provide evidence to support his corruption allegations and insisted that grievances should be channelled through internal party structures rather than the media.
The group stressed that credible claims of wrongdoing must be submitted to appropriate party organs or lawful authorities for investigation.
They further called on the NEC to assess whether Ken Agyapong’s actions align with party principles and to take steps to restore discipline among senior members.
The petition also recommends stricter controls on public commentary as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.
NPP Bantama Constituency in chaos
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that tensions had erupted in the Bantama Constituency of the NPP after a confrontation over alleged manipulation of the party’s electoral register.
Constituency Chairman Fiifi Mensah accused MP Francis Asenso-Boakye of masterminding efforts to alter the voter album.
The allegations were referred to regional leadership for investigation, with the party yet to issue an official response.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.