An NPP group in Greater Accra has petitioned the party’s NEC to sanction Kennedy Agyapong over remarks they say threaten party unity

The move followed his criticism of the party’s governance record and alleged threats to release confidential information during a media appearance

They urged party leadership to enforce discipline and ensure grievances are addressed through internal channels ahead of the 2028 elections

A group within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has petitioned the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to sanction former presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong, warning that his recent conduct threatens party unity.

The petition, submitted by Electoral Area Coordinators in the Greater Accra Region, follows a series of public remarks by Ken Agyapong criticising the party’s performance in government, including the failure to complete the Afari Hospital project in Kumasi.

An NPP group petitions their party leadership to sanction Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: Kennedy O Agyapong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Tensions escalated after he allegedly threatened during a radio interview to disclose confidential information about the party and its members.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the petitioners described this as a dangerous development that could damage the party’s reputation if left unaddressed.

Ken challenged to produce evidence of allegations

They urged Ken Agyapong, who is a six-term MP for Assin Central, to provide evidence to support his corruption allegations and insisted that grievances should be channelled through internal party structures rather than the media.

The group stressed that credible claims of wrongdoing must be submitted to appropriate party organs or lawful authorities for investigation.

They further called on the NEC to assess whether Ken Agyapong’s actions align with party principles and to take steps to restore discipline among senior members.

The petition also recommends stricter controls on public commentary as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.

NPP Bantama Constituency in chaos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that tensions had erupted in the Bantama Constituency of the NPP after a confrontation over alleged manipulation of the party’s electoral register.

Constituency Chairman Fiifi Mensah accused MP Francis Asenso-Boakye of masterminding efforts to alter the voter album.

The allegations were referred to regional leadership for investigation, with the party yet to issue an official response.

Source: YEN.com.gh