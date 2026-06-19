A Ghanaian carpenter narrated a dream he had of Benjamin Asare's stunning World Cup performance

Benjamin Asare made history as the first locally-based Ghanaian goalkeeper to play in the World Cup

Netizens who watched the video reacted passionately to the carpenter's prophetic dream about the goalkeeper

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A Ghanaian man who works as a carpenter shared a dream he had about Ghana's Black Stars' goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper played in Ghana's 2026 World Cup opening against Panama at the BMO Field on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

A Ghanaian carpenter recounts a dream he had about Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare. Photo credit: @askghmedia & GhanaBlackstars

Source: Twitter

Benjamin Asare came on at halftime in Toronto and delivered a composed display under pressure.

The goalkeeper was thrown into the spotlight after Lawrence Ati-Zigi was forced off at halftime through injury. The 33-year-old rose to the occasion with an assured display.

It also marked a historic night for goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who reached an unprecedented milestone for the Black Stars on football’s biggest stage.

The Hearts of Oak captain has now become the first locally based goalkeeper to feature for Ghana in a World Cup match.

Ghanaian man dreams about Benjamin Asare

An elderly man narrated his dream about the Hearts of Oak captain.

The man stated that from the dream he had, Benjamin Asare will perform so well at the World Cup that it will leave many people surprised.

He stated that Benjamin Asare will deliver a remarkable save that will amaze everyone.

"I saw Benjamin Asare in my dream, and he shook my hand. He is about to make a save in one of the Ghana Black Stars’ World Cup matches that will surprise everyone."

Benjamin Asare leads Black Stars' prayer session

Meanwhile, Benjamin Asare moved many football fans across the world after leading a prayer session on the field right after Ghana defeated Panama.

The national team goalkeeper took charge of the team's post-match thanksgiving after Ghana secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Posted on Instagram by @gospelhypers_ on June 18, 2026, the pitch-side video captured emotional scenes stretching from team management to the Black Stars players.

In a powerful show of unity, the entire contingent circled Benjamin Asare, heads bowed in silence as he offered prayers of gratitude.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to carpenter's dream

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@AmiduM56291 said:

"Ghanaians are passionate about their Black Star oooo."

@GodsloveMensah_ wrote:

"Lowkey, I also saw him in my dream yesterday, so I wasn’t surprised the injury happened."

@jb44ever said:

"Way, kind pressure this."

@asanka_blessed wrote:

"Make we see how it goes."

@okyere_ali43184 said:

"Eii Ghana."

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare secures a $5,000 gift from the US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, after the Panama game. Image credit: GFA

Source: Facebook

Benjamin Asare secures $5,000 from Kevin Taylor

YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare had earned some cool cash after his performance for Ghana against Panama in their World Cup opener.

The outspoken US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, had promised to reward the shot-stopper with $5,000 if he kept a clean sheet during the game.

Following Ghana's win against Panama, the presenter announced that Asare had secured the cash gift, sparking reactions amid jubilation over the outcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh