Ghana's meteorological forecast warns of thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity over the forest zone, transition belt and northern sector tonight

Mist and fog patches are expected to form in the early hours of tomorrow morning, reducing visibility along coastal, forest and hilly areas in southern Ghana

Most places across the country will experience mostly cloudy conditions throughout the evening into the night

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Mostly cloudy weather is expected across Ghana this evening into the night, with several zones set to experience thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity, according to the latest Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast.

The forecast for the evening of June 24 indicates that a few places within the forest zone, the transition belt and the northern sector are likely to bear the brunt of the wet conditions, with thunderstorm activity anticipated through the night.

Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas To Face Thunderstorms On June 24 Evening

Source: Getty Images

Residents in southern parts of the country face an additional hazard during the early hours of tomorrow morning, when mist and fog patches are expected to form across coastal, forest and hilly areas. The reduced visibility is a concern for road users and commuters heading out in the pre-dawn hours.

Drivers and pedestrians in affected areas have been advised to exercise caution and reduce speeds when navigating roads during low-visibility conditions. Coastal communities and farming areas within the forest zone should also take note of the incoming rainfall, which may vary in intensity from light showers to heavier downpours.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency shared the latest update on X.

Source: YEN.com.gh