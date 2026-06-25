The Ogun State Police Command arrested three suspects in direct connection with the brutal murder of former broadcaster Olakitan Oyesiku and her security guard

The principal suspect, a 22-year-old man, was arrested at a construction site in Abeokuta and allegedly confessed to his involvement in the murder

Detectives successfully tracked down and recovered the victim's missing Lexus RX 330 vehicle alongside murder weapons, including a broken hammer and a cutlass

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspects directly linked to the tragic assassination of a former Ogun State Television (OGTV) broadcaster, Olakitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo.

Olakitan Oyesiku: Police Arrest 3 Over Tragic Murder of Former Broadcast Journalist and Guard

Source: Getty Images

The high-profile arrests were officially made public by the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Bode Ojajuni, on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Speaking during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the police boss revealed that the suspects were smoked out of their hideouts following intensive intelligence gathering, technical tracking, and forensic investigations by the handling detectives.

The primary suspect was identified as 22-year-old Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, who was tracked down and arrested at a construction site in Abeokuta. Following his capture, two other accomplices, Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola, 27, and Sobu Obafunsho, 36, were also taken into custody.

Forensic Discoveries and Confession

Madam Olakitan Oyesiku and her guard, Pelumi Adetayo, were found dead at her private residence in the Owode-Egba area of Ogun State on June 21, 2026. Security operatives visited the house after receiving reports of suspicious activities and discovered their lifeless bodies. The broadcaster's Lexus RX 330 SUV had also been stolen from the compound, suggesting a case of armed robbery and murder.

The Commissioner of Police disclosed that the vehicle was successfully recovered the following day through intelligence-led tracking operations. Furthermore, the principal suspect has reportedly made a full confession to the law enforcement agency.

CP Bode Ojajuni stated: “During interrogation, Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip made a confessional statement, admitting his involvement in the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku.”

Prosecution of the Suspects

The police scientifically processed the entire crime scene and successfully recovered several exhibits used in perpetrating the heinous crime. The retrieved items included a broken hammer, a cutlass, a wooden plank, and a black pen.

The command assured the general public and the media fraternity that rigorous investigations are still ongoing. Authorities are working to ensure that every individual connected to the painful incident is aggressively prosecuted to face the full weight of the law.

Source: YEN.com.gh