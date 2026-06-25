US Jails Nigerian Politician for 5 Years Over $3.5M Romance Scam
- A 42-year-old politician has been sentenced to five years in prison by a US court for orchestrating a $3.5 million romance scam
- The US judge noted that Franklin Nwadialo's actions negatively impacted his victims both financially and emotionally
- Netizens have taken to social media to share their views on the development, with many expressing concerns about its implications for Nigeria's image
A 42-year-old Nigerian politician, Franklin Ikechukwu Nwadialo, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison by a US court.
This comes after he was found guilty of orchestrating an online romance scam that defrauded victims of more than $3.5 million.
The US Department of Justice, in a statement on its website, said Franklin Nwadialo was sentenced by US District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright on Monday, June 22, in Washington.
According to the judge, Franklin Nwadialo, who serves as the chairman of the Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra State, caused severe financial losses and inflicted deep emotional harm on victims, including "shame, depression, and isolation from their own families.
Details of Franklin Nwadialo's sentencing
The US Department of Justice added that Franklin Nwadialo was first arrested in Texas in 2024 following an FBI investigation after arriving in the country.
He defrauded eight victims in a scheme that lasted 15 years, targeting older individuals, especially widows and divorcees, and first built romantic relationships with them before eventually requesting money.
In an attempt to cover his tracks, he used fake names and falsely claimed to be a military officer deployed overseas.
Franklin Nwadialo reportedly used various fabricated emergencies, including claims that he needed money to pay military fines, cover his father's funeral expenses, pay his son's school fees, and fund investment opportunities, to take money from his victims.
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Below is an X post on the sentencing of Franklin Nwadialo in the US.
Reactions to the sentencing of Nigerian politician
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their disappointment over the actions of the 42-year-old politician, Franklin Nwadialo.
@harry2kind stated:
"I talk am say criminals full of our political offices. What a mess of a leadership. Five years is child's play for a man holding a political office and serving as a role model for the youths of the LGA. It is very ridiculous. He should get 45 years straight."
@mitcalvinmadiba said:
"It's important we urgently rejig our political system. Criminals abroad easily find their way into public offices in Nigeria, and that has to stop."
@FaletiAdedamola said:
"I am waiting for what the landlord of Anambra State will say."
@JoTechTracker indicated:
"When the root is rotten, the branches and the fruits will definitely be rotten. Mention the root in this statement by yourself."
@WudiSnipper opined:
"The bad part now is that the guy can come out of jail and become a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."
US to deport West Africans
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had announced that 355 people from West Africa were set to be deported from the country.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the names and photos of those scheduled for deportation.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh