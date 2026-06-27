Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Afua Asantewaa, celebrated his daughter Afua Etruwa's graduation with heartfelt hugs and joy

Several emotional moments were captured as Afua Asantewaa shared pride in her daughter's educational achievement

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared varied thoughts, with many congratulating the Aduonums on the daughter's success

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Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Ghanaian socialite Afua Asantewaa, attended the graduation of their first child in Canada.

In a heartwarming Facebook video, the former sing-a-thon contender posted a video capturing the special celebration and love the father and his daughter have.

Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Afua Asantewaa, celebrates his first daughter, Etruwa Aduonum, as she graduates. Photo credit: Afua Asantewaa

Source: Facebook

Afua Etruwa Aduonum received a bouquet from her father, Kofi Audonum, as his way of celebrating his daughter.

The father and daughter hugged each other to show the love they have for each other.

Afua Etruwa Aduonum cried, and one could tell it was only tears of joy. The young lady could not believe her eyes and smiled while crying.

After the hugs and tears between a daddy and daughter, the family took photos so they could remember the day through the still captures one day.

In the Facebook post, Afua Asantewaa wrote:

"Proud Daddy moments. Oh, there will be joy when the work is done. Joy when the rivers gather home."

Afua Asantewaa's daughter graduates

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa could not hold back her emotions as she broke down in tears of joy during her daughter, Afua Etruwaa’s school graduation ceremony.

The beautiful mother-daughter milestone gave fans a rare, emotional glimpse into the family's deep bond.

In a touching Instagram update shared on Thursday, June 25, 2026, the former sing-a-thon contender posted a video capturing the special celebration.

Upon seeing her daughter look completely stunning in her graduation outfit, the proud mother shed tears of absolute gratitude.

Afua Aduonum wore a black gown and beautiful makeup, making her fully ready for her big day.

Announcing the achievement online, Afua Asantewaa proudly captioned the footage: "We are graduating 🧑‍🎓 today 🥳 congratulations Afua Etruwa Aduonum. Styling and make-up by..."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens congratulate Afua Asantewaa's daughter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Afua Asantewaa on Facebook. Read them alone'

Amofah Yeboah Linda Amofah said:

"The same child who said she doesn't know her father?"

Counselor Akadem Festus wrote:

"My question is, do rich kids also have boyfriends 🤣🤣🤣. Just like we, the poor do 🤣🤣🤣."

Queen Richla Osei Wireko said:,

"Congratulations 🎉 Afua. God bless you for making mummy and daddy proud."

Adigbli Harrison wrote:

"Beautiful and lovely family. Afua, I salute you."

Grace Omane said:

"This, your husband is a good man, make him happy 😊."

Source: YEN.com.gh