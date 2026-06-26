Ghanaian socialite Afua Asantewaa shared a beautiful video celebrating the graduation of her daughter, Afua Etruwa Aduonum

The media personality completely broke down in tears of joy upon seeing her young daughter ready for the milestone ceremony

Excited fans and loved ones flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages to celebrate the emotional family moment

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Ghanaian media personality and socialite Afua Asantewaa could not hold back her emotions as she broke down in tears of joy during her daughter, Afia Etruwaa’s school graduation ceremony.

Ghanaian socialite Afua Asantewaa celebrates her daughter, Afua Etruwaa's graduation in an emotional video, showcasing their deep bond. Image credit: afuaasantewaasingathone/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The beautiful mother-daughter milestone gave fans a rare, emotional glimpse into the family's deep bond.

In a heartwarming Instagram update shared on Thursday, June 25, 2026, the former sing-a-thon contender posted a video capturing the special celebration.

Upon seeing her look completely stunning in her graduation outfit, the proud mother wept tears of absolute gratitude.

The graduate, identified as Afua Etruwa Aduonum, had her elegant styling and makeup fully prepared for her big day.

Announcing the achievement online, Afua Asantewaa proudly captioned the footage:

"We are graduating 🧑‍🎓 today 🥳 congratulations Afua Etruwa Aduonum. Styling and make-up by..."

The Instagram post below has the video from Afua Asantewaa's daughter Etruwaa's graduation ceremony in Canada.

Well-wishers congratulate Afua Asantewaa's daughter

The deeply emotional video touched the hearts of many social media users, who praised the socialite for being a supportive mother while dropping their blessings for the young graduate.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

afi__fa_ reacted with loving emojis:

"😍❤️❤️."

adoma_nancy_ampadu wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️ congratulations."

esiadjeiwaa_8 added:

"Congratulations to her😍😍😍."

Afua Asantewaa's daughter, Etruwaa and dad bond

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa’s daughter, Afia Etruwaa, who grabbed headlines after ‘denying’ her father amid her parents’ separation drama, was videoed spending quality time with Kofi Aduonum.

Afua Asantewaa sparked an online frenzy on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, when she announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Source: YEN.com.gh