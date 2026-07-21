NPP Communications Director Dennis Miracles Aboagye broke his silence on his EOCO arrest, describing the ordeal as deeply painful

Aboagye said EOCO linked him publicly to an alleged GH¢55 million misappropriation at IMCCoD, which he strongly disputed

The NPP official revealed the fallout extended beyond his career, disclosing that his wife packed her bags amid the controversy

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Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the New Patriotic Party's Communications Director at the Office of the Party's Flagbearer, has spoken out about the personal devastation he says followed his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), stating that the public allegations have left him feeling "defamed and maligned."

NPP Communications Director Dennis Miracles Aboagye opens up about the personal toll of his arrest by EOCO at the Accra International Airport on July 12. Photo source: Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Source: Facebook

Aboagye made the remarks on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme, where he opened up about the toll the situation has taken on his family and professional standing.

EOCO arrest and the GH¢55 million allegation

EOCO's public statement connected Aboagye to an alleged GH¢55 million misappropriation that reportedly occurred during his time as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

He described the damage caused by the agency's public communication as severe.

"I have been defamed, maligned. I am sad. My wife has even packed her bags. Someone even said I have three wives. They have done me a lot of disservice," he said on the programme.

Aboagye maintained that he was in full cooperation with EOCO at every stage of its investigation and expressed surprise at his arrest at the Kotoka International Airport, suggesting the manner in which it was handled was unnecessary given his willingness to engage with authorities.

Aboagye says he was unaware of protest outside EOCO

One of the more striking details Dennis Miracles Aboagye shared was that he did not know supporters who had gathered outside the EOCO office to demonstrate against his arrest.

He said he only became aware of the crowd when officers moved him to search his residence.

"I was cooperating with EOCO through every step. I didn't even know people were outside protesting. It was when they were moving me to go and search my house that I saw the crowd outside. I was shocked," he said.

His account presents a picture of a man caught off guard not only by the arrest itself, but by the public spectacle that accompanied it.

The emotional weight of his statement centred heavily on the damage to his personal life, with repeated references to his wife's reaction and what he described as false narratives circulating about him.

See the Facebook video of Dennis Miralces Aboagye's interview on Asempa FM below:

NPP TikToker jailed one year

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Circuit Court sentenced an NPP-affiliated TikToker Camilla Alhassan to one year in prison on July 16, 2026.

Alhassan pleaded guilty to offensive conduct and publication of false news against President John Dramani Mahama.

She had shared videos claiming, without evidence, that Mahama buried 32 cows as part of rituals to win the 2024 elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh