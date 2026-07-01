A video of Promise, the son of Bishop Angel Obinim and gospel artist Florence Obinim, dancing to a Satan Doggy song, went viral on Tuesday, July 1, 2026

Nana Richwife PRincy shared the clip on Facebook, where it quickly attracted attention from fans of the popular Christian couple

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the footage, with some defending the child's behaviour as a normal part of growing up

Promise Obinim, the young son of Ghanaian Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim and celebrated gospel musician Florence Obinim, has caught the attention of fans after a video of him dancing to a hit song by artiste Satan Doggy began circulating on social media.

The son of gospel artist Florence Obinim and Bishop Obinim, Promise’s viral dance video to a Satan Doggy song sparks mixed reactions. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Facebook user Nana Richwife PRincy shared the clip on Tuesday, July 1, 2026, and it did not take long before followers of the popular couple began weighing in with their thoughts.

The footage shows Promise in high spirits as he moves to the music, a moment that sparked considerable debate given the religious background of his parents.

Bishop Obinim is the founder of the International God's Way Church, while Florence Obinim is widely recognised for her gospel music ministry in Ghana.

Watch Promise Obinim dancing to Satan Doggy's song in the Facebook post below.

Fans react to Promise Obinim's dance Video

The video drew a range of responses, from amusement to reflection.

Some viewers found the whole situation entertaining, while others used it as a moment to speak on childhood development and the realities that come with being raised in the public eye.

Nana Richwife PRincy, who originally shared the clip, wrote:

"But like joke, like joke the song is very nice ooooo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Comfort Mensah offered a more measured take, saying:

"They are still young! Children will go through different stages doesn't mean they are bad."

Prosper Denteh appeared to hint at the irony of the situation, writing:

"Is he a shatta fun? 🙂 When two elephants fight, it is the ground that suffers indeed"

Source: YEN.com.gh