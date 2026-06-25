Florence Obinim received a brand-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 from Service Machinery Company Limited after her story touched them

The gospel musician said the company contacted her through TikTok after hearing her emotional cry about her struggles

The car gift comes after recent public discussions about her personal challenges and claims that she often used Uber

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Florence Obinim has received a brand-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 after an emotional period that saw her open up about the challenges she has been facing in her personal life.

Florence Obinim receives a Toyota RAV4 after sharing her transportation struggles. Image credit: Florence Obinim, Gist headquarters

Source: TikTok

The generous gift came from Service Machinery Company Limited (SMGL) through a kind-hearted businessman who decided to put a smile on her face after hearing about her situation.

The gift has attracted widespread reactions on social media, with many congratulating Florence and celebrating the thoughtful gesture.

Florence Obinim receives car gift from SMGL

According to Florence, the company contacted her through a direct message on TikTok after watching videos in which she shared her struggles.

She explained that the management sympathised with her story and decided to gift her a brand-new vehicle to make life easier.

In an emotional speech after receiving the keys, Florence thanked the company and everyone involved in making the gift possible.

She said she never imagined that opening up about her situation would lead to such a life-changing blessing.

Photos and videos from the presentation quickly circulated online, with many social media users praising Service Machinery Company Limited for supporting her during a difficult period.

Florence Obinim’s struggles touch SMGL company

The generous gesture comes after Florence was recently at the centre of public discussions, claiming she did not own a car and often relied on Uber for transportation.

The conversations generated mixed reactions online, with many expressing sympathy for her situation.

The development also follows Florence's emotional revelations about her marriage to Bishop Obinim.

She disclosed that life had become difficult for her and spoke openly about some of the hardships she had experienced in recent years.

Watch the TikTok video of the car gift presentation to Florence Obinim below:

Her story touched many people, leading to messages of encouragement from supporters who hoped things would improve for her.

The gift has now become another major talking point, with many describing it as a timely blessing.

Others have applauded Service Machinery Company Limited and the businessman behind the donation for responding to Florence's situation with compassion.

What began as a painful public conversation has now turned into a memorable moment, as Florence drives away in a brand-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 gifted through an act of kindness.

Check out some comments below:

Concern commented:

"The power of social media ✌."

Mom and daughter account commented:

"God bless all supporting Florence 💕👌🙏."

D best commented:

"Sometimes voicing out your pains really helps 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Chiky commented:

"God bless the person who brought the car for her🙏👍🥰."

Pretty Lena commented:

"Awwn ❤️I love the way the world is supporting women going through a lot, to find happiness again 🙏😄Thank God women are being heard now."

Bishop Obinim promises not to return to his matrimonial home with Florence Obinim. Photo credit: Bishop Obinim

Source: Facebook

Obinim promised not to return home

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim has vowed never to return to his matrimonial home amid a marital crisis with his wife, Florence Obinim.

The man of God disclosed his children’s struggles and concerns during his absence from the family home to his congregants.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh