A Russian couple was arrested by the New York Police Department after a daring Empire State Building marriage proposal climb

Even though Ivan Kuznetsov and Angelina Nikolau's risky ascent showcased love, it raised safety and legal concerns

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts, highlighting mixed views on their adventurous engagement stunt

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The New York Police Department arrested and charged a Russian couple for scaling the Empire State Building in New York City on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The adventurous couple scaled the building for an elaborate and risky marriage proposal.

New York Police arrest a Russian couple for scaling the Empire State Building in the US for their proposal. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

The two have been identified as Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, and Angelina Nikolau, 33. They are self-proclaimed “rooftoppers” who climb and pose atop the highest buildings without safety nets or permission.

The two were the subject of the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story.

How the couple climbed the Empire State Building

Footage shows that at midday, the couple, who were both in black masks and clothes, held onto the skyscraper’s antenna—about 1,454 ft (443 m) from the ground—while unfurling a banner that read:

“When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

The video showed one of them going down on one knee, after which they embraced and kissed.

The New York Police quickly shut down the streets below the Empire State Building and subsequently arrested them.

According to Time.com, the couple shared photos of their climbing exploits on social media

How the newly-engaged couple managed to reach the Empire State Building’s antenna is still under investigation.

But they have climbed the tops of other buildings before: the 2024 documentary featured them climbing the likes of 1,955-ft (596 m) Goldin Finance 117 in Tianjin, China, and Malaysia's 2,227-ft (679 m) Merdeka 118.

Reports suggest that the top of the Empire State Building is the transmission tower, sending radio and television signals to broadcast stations.

This implies the couple could be exposed to high levels of radio-frequency (RF) radiation and electrical energy.

Meanwhile, the police have charged the couple with burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of burglar's tools, criminal tampering, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Watch the X video below:

Couple cause stir after climbing Empire State Building

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@raymo3323 said:

"All this just for it to last for a few months."

@xfd_obama wrote:

"The girl say no p3 den the guy dey push am go grind...simple."

@Calmzy00 said:

"Eiii love dey to this extent. Willing to risk everything like this, some people too dey overdo ooo. You for not let love enter your head too much."

@AbenaPerfecty wrote:

"When the white man said: love is in the air."

@GOVERNOR716 said:

"Congratulations on the engagement, but breaking the law and risking two lives for content isn’t bravery. Real commitment doesn’t need dangerous stunts to prove itself. Climbing a 443-meter skyscraper without authorisation for a proposal isn’t romance—it’s a life-threatening stunt that puts rescuers at risk. Love should create memories, not emergency operations."

A Russian man goes viral after filming his controversial interaction with Ghanaian women, prompting a furious response from media personality MzGee. Image credit: @59Pixelss, @MzGee

Source: Facebook

MzGee calls for arrest of Russian man

In another publication, YEN.com.gh shared details about a controversy surrounding Yaytseslav, a Russian man whose videos featuring interactions with Ghanaian women went viral.

Ghanaian media personality, MzGee called for the Ghana Police to take action underscores the growing concerns over consent and privacy in this social media-driven landscape.

Source: YEN.com.gh