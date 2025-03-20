Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly called Lil Win has achieved an impossible feat with his new project, "A Country Called Ghana" movie

Lil Win and his team have signed a new distribution deal with an international streaming company

Some social media users have reacted to Lil Win and his movie director's post on Instagram and Facebook

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has made headlines with his new film "A Country Called Ghana," which will soon be available on major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and various airlines.

This highly acclaimed movie featured a talented cast of renowned Ghanaian and Nigerian actors, including Ramzey Nouah, Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu (known as Awilo Sharp Sharp), Paa George, and Sweet Mimi. It has garnered numerous awards both locally and internationally.

Lil Win signs a new contract with an international streaming platform to show “A Country Called Ghana” worldwide. Photo credit: @lilwin.

The movie won three awards at the IMO International Film Festival in Nigeria, including Best Actor for Ramsey Nouah and Best Makeup.

Critics have praised "A Country Called Ghana," ranking it among the best films of 2024 due to its engaging storyline, unique premise, well-developed characters, impressive set pieces, and high-quality visuals.

The director of the film, Frank Fiifi Gharbin, announced the streaming deal on his Facebook page, marking a significant achievement for the project.

”I am glad to announce that Lil Win’s movie, ‘A Country Called Ghana,’ has been picked up by a renowned international streaming distribution company,”.

“My work on ‘A Country Called Ghana’ has officially concluded. This movie has been both a blessing and a lesson. We have made history with this film, and while we encountered some mistakes along the way, we hope to learn from them. Don’t be surprised to see ‘A Country Called Ghana’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, airlines, and other major streaming platforms.”

Lil Win's movie to feature on Netflix

Some Ghanaians have congratulated Lil Win for working effortlessly to promote Ghanaian movies at the international level. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

elikem12345

"Oh wow I'm really happy for you....Adom ooooo."

lisumakeover

"Congratulations."

affulyvette

"Congratulations Dear bro 😍😍😍."

utvghanaonline

"Congratulations 🎈 🙌🔥❤️."

nana_airphia

"What Adom cannot do does not exist."

Lil Win's movies premier in Ghana

Ghanaian actor Lil Win partnered with some of the popular cinemas in Ghana to show his movies to Ghanaians nationwide.

Lil Win looks dapper in stylish outfits

Ghanaian fashion lover looked dashing in a stylish t-shirt and designer jeans for his video shoot.

The founder of Great Minds International School wore expensive sneakers and accessorised his look with a different set of jewellery for his dance video.

Lil Win constructs roads in his mom's neighbourhood

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwadwo Nkansah who invested hugely in the construction of roads in his mother's neighbourhood.

The serial entrepreneur embarked on this project a few days before the unveiling of his mother's new house in the Ashanti Region.

Some social media users praised the famous actor for extending development projects to the local vicinity.

