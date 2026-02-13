The Ghanaian presenter, MzGee, has called on the Ghana police to arrest Yaytseslav, a trending Russian man in Ghana

This came after he shared numerous videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women, attracting massive attention

MzGee’s response to the controversial video has sparked intense reactions on social media as users shared varied opinions

Ghanaian media personality and broadcaster, Gloria Akpene Nyarku, has angrily reacted to the trending video of the Russian man, Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, as she calls for his arrest.

The man in question sparked outrage online on Thursday, February 12, 2026, after sharing some videos of private moments he had with some Ghanaian ladies online.

According to a report by Gossip 24 TV's Clement Nana Asamoah, Yaytseslav often moves around the Accra Mall area, gets acquainted with shoppers and other passersby, and records their conversations to share online.

In many instances, he convinces the ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him and even gets them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.

He reportedly shared a summary of each encounter on his Telegram, while other private videos are shared in a private channel at a fee. According to him, there is no information as to whether the women involved were aware of the videos being shared or not.

MzGee reacts to Russian man, Yaytseslav’s videos

In a post shared on her official Facebook page, the presenter expressed her disapproval of the scandal involving the Russian man and appealed to the Ghana Police to take the necessary steps.

“Can Ghana Police Service arrest that ‘Russian’ Guy, already!” she wrote.

MzGee further pleaded with her colleagues in the media space and social media users sharing photos and videos of the scene to blur the faces of the victims.

“Those posting the videos, please blur the faces of the ladies. It is disheartening to say the least!” she added.

Reactions to MzGee’s call on the police

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following MzGee's call on the police.

Maame Gyamfua wrote:

“I am surprised by how people think. Those saying he didn't force them, did they consent to the filming too?”

Quame Citizen wrote

“Arrest who? Madam. He didn’t force them. All that he said was “come with me”, and as a well-matured lady who respects herself would say not to him. But they followed him, so what arrest are you talking about?”

Paa Kwesi wrote:

“These same ladies will put you through ‘Talking stage’ stress, but they followed someone they’ve met for a few hours. They haven’t seen anything yet.”

Patricia Osei wrote:

“My problem is what if he was using some charm or something. We shouldn’t be quick to judge the girls, please.”

Kwame wrote:

“We also can't define when, how, or where one should be loved. Love knows no bounds. The Russian guy has good observation powers. This is not ‘juju’.”

Thompson wrote:

“Ladies of today are something else. If it were her fellow Ghanaian guy, you would have the pressure of resistance and a long talk. But a white guy from nowhere just hit the jackpot.”

