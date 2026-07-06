South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma rejected calls from African governments to halt anti-migrant actions

She challenged the United Nations to address Donald Trump's immigration policies before policing South Africans

The video surfaced amid heightened regional conversations about migration and border management

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The leader of the March and March movement, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has delivered a sharp response to a Zimbabwean interviewer, cautioning African leaders and the United Nations over their stance on South African migration issues.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slam the UN, insisting it should rather confront Donald Trump’s ICE before turning its attention to them (anti-immigration group). Image credit: The New Yorker, UIHJ

Source: UGC

In a viral interview video, she boldly rejected pleas from neighbouring African nations regarding her group's ongoing anti-migrant demonstrations.

"They (African governments) must not caution their citizen against violence; they must come and fetch their citizens. Don't caution them to stay here; we don't want your citizens. We have got our own problems," Jacinta stated.

Jacinta slams United Nations over Donald Trump

The activist turned her attention to global bodies, pulling the United States into the conversation.

She questioned the moral authority of the international community, citing the policies of US President Donald Trump.

"Also, the United Nations must know that they failed to tell Trump to stop ICE. Why are they coming to us to stop us? If you want us to believe that your role as the UN is anything worth taking seriously, then start dealing with Trump; then we can take you seriously from there," Jacinta said.

Social media users across the continent have since expressed mixed reactions to her fiery declarations.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Jacinta's post below:

@LulamaNtshele07 said:

"If you come with an agenda, you will be dealt with nicely 😂."

@__o_r_a_c_l_e_ wrote:

"She speaks and acts so uncouth; this shows how she treats her husband. She has temper issues and always speaks nonsense and ignorantly."

@Lufe77Liya77 said:

"Jacinta knows her stuff; she's not puffing and bluffing at all. I love how she’s always ready with the answers for everything, no hesitation, no cap. Keep cooking my sis!"

@giwukumene added:

"Be she is not an ICE agent... Let Home Affairs deal with their own work."

@Kamsy99 said:

"From Nigeria, Jacinta, I love your courage as a South African. We must all hold our government accountable; however, not to slaughter your fellow African brothers. This is pain that will not go away in centuries to come."

The X post below shows South Africa’s anti-immigration protest leader Jacinta responding to pressure from the UN.

Jacinta melts down over Bafana Bafana's loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of the South African anti-immigrant group March and March, is heartbroken after Bafana Bafana were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Canada in the Round of 32 on June 28, and Africans are making their feelings very clear.

South Africa fell to a gut-wrenching stoppage-time winner from Stephen Eustáquio at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, ending what had been an encouraging run for the Bafana Bafana.

Source: YEN.com.gh