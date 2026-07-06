Joana Quaye has supposedly shared a cryptic social media post about closing old chapters and entering a new era

The post comes amid her ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband Richard Nii Armah Quaye, including a fresh lawsuit

Fans flooded the comments with a mix of admiration and pointed reminders that her court battle is far from over

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Joana Quaye has appeared to have broken her silence with a pointed social media post hinting at fresh beginnings, even as her divorce dispute with the businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye continues to play out in court.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife, Joana Quaye, reportedly shares a cryptic post amid the ongoing divorce battle with the businessman. image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Joana's supposed post, reshared by the Instagram blogger, Mari_Gyata, on Monday, July 6, 2026, carried the caption:

"Closed old chapters so the universe can write me a beautiful new one. New era, new hustle, same unstoppable drive."

The timing has drawn considerable attention. Joana Quaye recently filed a fresh writ at the commercial division of the Accra High Court demanding 10% of all profits from Bills Micro Credit Limited since December 2011, alleging that her shareholding in the company was fraudulently transferred to a third party without her knowledge.

That legal action came on the heels of an earlier divorce ruling that awarded her GH¢300,000, two vehicles and a share of the couple's Dansoman home, a figure far below the GH¢50 million she had sought.

Against that backdrop, the philosophical tone of her post struck many followers as a deliberate statement of intent.

The Instagram post of Joana Quaye's reported reaction is below:

Fans react to Joana Quaye's cryptic post

The post pulled in reactions that ranged from warm encouragement to gentle scepticism.

@pepperdemproper wrote:

"The chapter is not closed until you're out of court. Best of lack ma'am."

@abena_rutth said:

"Madam, put yourself together and be who you have ever wanted 😍🔥"

@noraainkins commented:

"This woman is so beautiful 😍"

@giodongodon added:

"No wonder the Judge said what he said..Afona nu y3 neat paa"

Documents allegedly prove Joana Quaye's Bill's stake

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that alleged leaked records from the Registrar of Companies showed that Joana Quaye was a registered co-founder and original shareholder of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited (later Bills Microcredit).

The original 2011 company setup records showed a clear ownership split, RNAQ and ex-wife both having their respective shares, bringing a new element into their bitter legal feud.

Source: YEN.com.gh