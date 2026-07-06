An 18-year-old US-based Ghanaian man identified as Michael Sakyi Jr. died following a shooting incident in Manassas, Virginia

Police officers discovered the deceased on June 25, 2026, inside a crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper body

A 21-year-old suspect named Jamal Dana Allen was arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the incident

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An 18-year-old US-based Ghanaian man, Michael Sakyi Jr., has died following a fatal shooting incident in Manassas, Virginia.

A promising young life cut short as an 18-year-old US-based Ghanaian is reportedly shot dead. Image credit: BBC, sikaofficial/X

Source: UGC

The report, which was shared on the social media platform X by SikaOfficial on Monday, July 6, 2026, indicated that a suspect has already been taken into police custody.

According to official reports, emergency operatives were responding to a report of a vehicle crash on June 25, 2026, when they made the grim discovery. The victim was found seated in the driver's seat of a car that had collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle.

He had sustained a severe gunshot wound to his upper body and was pronounced dead right at the scene by responding officers.

Following preliminary investigations into the tragic shooting, detectives tracked down and arrested a 21-year-old suspect, Jamal Dana Allen.

He was subsequently charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The suspect is currently being held in custody without bond while the police investigation continues.

The X post below contains photos of the late US-based Ghanaian teen, Michael Sakyi Jr.

Netizens react to death of Ghanaian teen

The tragic news has thrown members of the online community into deep mourning, with many sending prayers to the family.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to SikaOfficial's post below:

xfd_obama said:

"A young life cut short. My condolences to his family and loved ones. 💔."

ShamrockYu70471 said:

"So sad at a very young age."

_1Hesoyam said:

"So sad."

KSnetne said:

"This is absolutely heartbreaking. An 18-year-old with his whole life ahead of him, lost to such senseless violence in Manassas. My deepest condolences go out to the Sakyi family during this unimaginable time. May he rest in eternal peace, and may the community find the strength to support his loved ones through this tragedy."

Nigerian TikToker Hadiza Mago reportedly dies as Safiyya Yusuf honours her with an online tribute. Image credit: @hadizah_mago1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikToker Hadiza Mago reportedly dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Nigerian TikToker and influencer Hadiza Mago has reportedly passed away.

Her close friend, Safiyya Yusuf, shared the tragic news with social media users in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Safiyya Yusuf expressed deep grief over the sudden loss, describing how they interacted late into the night before she received the news the next morning.

Source: YEN.com.gh