Bri from Broward Shooting: Popular Tiktoker Dreamdoll Bri Killed in Miramar Drive-by, Fans Mourn
- TikToker ItGirlBri, known as DreamDoll Bri, was reportedly shot dead in a targeted drive-by attack in Broward County, Florida, on July 5
- The 21-year-old was one of three people shot while riding in a Lamborghini that later crashed into a nearby home in Miramar
- Miramar police said the shooting appeared targeted and were searching for a white BMW linked to the attack, with no arrests made yet
Popular TikToker ItGirlBri, also known as DreamDoll Bri, has been mourned on social media after reportedly being killed in a drive-by shooting in Broward County, Florida.
DreamDoll Bri was reportedly fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday, July 5, in what police described as a targeted attack after she left an Airbnb party in Miramar.
The 21-year-old was one of three people shot just after 5:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Sunshine Boulevard, according to Miramar police.
Two men and a woman were driving west on Sunshine Boulevard in a Lamborghini when the vehicle was fired on.
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Surveillance video published on social media showed a white car pulling alongside the shooting, causing the Lamborghini to roll through a stop sign and crash into a nearby home.
Officers and Miramar Fire Rescue responded and took all three victims to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood before later reports confirmed Dreamdoll Bri's death.
Addressing the media, Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said the shooting appeared targeted.
"They targeted this particular car for some reason we're trying to figure out why," he said.
Many friends and family members took to social media to mourn Bri from Broward, as some called her.
"Broward is lost for words, Bri 🥹 I’m so sorry @dreamdoll_brii get ur rest baby girl 💔💔 you did not deserve that all 💔💔 S.I.P I’m so sick to my stomach tears just flowing you was so young and beautiful 🥹💔🕊️," Carreta Godschild wrote.
The Facebook post mourning the death of ItGirlBri is below.
DreamDoll Bri was a 21-year-old TikTok star and social media influencer known for her lifestyle content and viral music.
She had over 365,000 followers on TikTok and an additional 80,000 on Instagram, and was best known for the viral track "Bend Ova," which catapulted her to online fame.
Below is a Facebook video with details of the shooting in Broward County that reportedly killed DreamDoll Bri.
Reactions to Dreamdoll Bri's death
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to DreamDoll Bri's death after being shot in Broward County, Florida.
Police said they were searching for a white BMW believed to have been involved. No arrests had been made, and the investigation was ongoing.
Cynthia Holston said:
"My condolences to the family, Bri. You brought a smile to lots of people I know, and I don't know. God has that say, so sleep in peace. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."
Madisen Ennis wrote:
"I’m so sorry, hun, sending my condolences and lots of love and hugs 🥺🫂!"
Altamese Jones Williams commented:
"My deepest condolences to you and your family. I pray you find justice and peace🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."
Maw Socutee said:
"💔😭 Rest in paradise beautiful 💕👑."
Below is a TikTok video shared by ItGirl Bri.
TikToker Rachel Tussey sadly dies
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Rachel Tussey, known for the channel Midlife Unmuted, died days after being declared brain dead following complications from a tummy tuck surgery.
She reportedly suffered oxygen deprivation after being administered pain medicine after the surgery, with her family confirming the tragedy on March 17, 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh