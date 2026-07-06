TikToker ItGirlBri, known as DreamDoll Bri, was reportedly shot dead in a targeted drive-by attack in Broward County, Florida, on July 5

The 21-year-old was one of three people shot while riding in a Lamborghini that later crashed into a nearby home in Miramar

Miramar police said the shooting appeared targeted and were searching for a white BMW linked to the attack, with no arrests made yet

Popular TikToker ItGirlBri, also known as DreamDoll Bri, has been mourned on social media after reportedly being killed in a drive-by shooting in Broward County, Florida.

American TikToker and influencer DreamDoll Bri, also known as ItGirl Bri, reportedly dies in a drive-by shooting in Broward County. Image credit: @_itgirlbri

Source: TikTok

DreamDoll Bri was reportedly fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday, July 5, in what police described as a targeted attack after she left an Airbnb party in Miramar.

The 21-year-old was one of three people shot just after 5:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Sunshine Boulevard, according to Miramar police.

Two men and a woman were driving west on Sunshine Boulevard in a Lamborghini when the vehicle was fired on.

Surveillance video published on social media showed a white car pulling alongside the shooting, causing the Lamborghini to roll through a stop sign and crash into a nearby home.

Officers and Miramar Fire Rescue responded and took all three victims to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood before later reports confirmed Dreamdoll Bri's death.

Addressing the media, Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said the shooting appeared targeted.

"They targeted this particular car for some reason we're trying to figure out why," he said.

Many friends and family members took to social media to mourn Bri from Broward, as some called her.

"Broward is lost for words, Bri 🥹 I’m so sorry @dreamdoll_brii get ur rest baby girl 💔💔 you did not deserve that all 💔💔 S.I.P I’m so sick to my stomach tears just flowing you was so young and beautiful 🥹💔🕊️," Carreta Godschild wrote.

The Facebook post mourning the death of ItGirlBri is below.

DreamDoll Bri was a 21-year-old TikTok star and social media influencer known for her lifestyle content and viral music.

She had over 365,000 followers on TikTok and an additional 80,000 on Instagram, and was best known for the viral track "Bend Ova," which catapulted her to online fame.

Below is a Facebook video with details of the shooting in Broward County that reportedly killed DreamDoll Bri.

Reactions to Dreamdoll Bri's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to DreamDoll Bri's death after being shot in Broward County, Florida.

Police said they were searching for a white BMW believed to have been involved. No arrests had been made, and the investigation was ongoing.

Cynthia Holston said:

"My condolences to the family, Bri. You brought a smile to lots of people I know, and I don't know. God has that say, so sleep in peace. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Madisen Ennis wrote:

"I’m so sorry, hun, sending my condolences and lots of love and hugs 🥺🫂!"

Altamese Jones Williams commented:

"My deepest condolences to you and your family. I pray you find justice and peace🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Maw Socutee said:

"💔😭 Rest in paradise beautiful 💕👑."

Below is a TikTok video shared by ItGirl Bri.

TikToker Rachel Tussey sadly dies on March 17, 2026, days after being declared brain dead following a botched tummy tuck surgery. Image credit: @midlifeunmuted

Source: TikTok

TikToker Rachel Tussey sadly dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Rachel Tussey, known for the channel Midlife Unmuted, died days after being declared brain dead following complications from a tummy tuck surgery.

She reportedly suffered oxygen deprivation after being administered pain medicine after the surgery, with her family confirming the tragedy on March 17, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh