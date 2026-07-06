A viral cat has predicted the outcome of the blockbuster Round of 16 clash between Portugal and Spain on July 6

The Iberian rivals meet on football's biggest stage for the second time after their unforgettable 3-3 group-stage thriller in 2018

The feline oracle has earned a reputation for its accurate predictions, including correctly forecasting Ghana's defeat to Colombia

Nimbus Pronos, the psychic cat that has gained worldwide attention for its accurate World Cup predictions, has made its latest pick ahead of the blockbuster Round of 16 clash between Portugal and Spain on July 6.

The feline oracle followed its familiar routine, choosing between two food bowls labelled 'Portugal' and 'Spain' before delivering its verdict.

Psychic cat Nimbus Pronos predicts the outcome of the Portugal vs Spain Round of 16 clash on July 6, 2026. Photos by Dan Mullan, Shirlaine Forrest and Maja Hitij - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Psychic cat predicts Portugal vs Spain outcome

After keeping viewers in suspense with a lengthy pause, Nimbus finally made its choice by eating from Spain's bowl, signalling that La Roja will knock Portugal out and advance to the quarter-finals.

If the prediction proves accurate, it could signal the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious FIFA World Cup journey and leave the Portuguese icon without the one major trophy that has eluded him throughout his career, according to Sky Sports.

Watch an Instagram video of Nimbus' prediction of the Portugal vs Spain match:

Nimbus has built an impressive reputation during the tournament in North America.

The feline oracle correctly predicted Ghana's defeat to Colombia and has attracted a growing audience eager to follow its forecasts.

Overall, Nimbus has correctly called 21 World Cup matches. Its streak is not perfect, though, having tipped Brazil to beat Norway before Erling Haaland's brace inspired a famous Viking victory despite Neymar's late consolation goal.

Fans react to Nimbus' prediction

The forecast sparked mixed reactions online. Spain fans celebrated the prediction, while Portugal supporters dismissed it and backed their team to prove the psychic cat wrong.

@anshid_b9 wrote:

"🙌🏻❤️"

@mr_zakaria_kennedy12 said:

"🇪🇸🇪🇸❤️"

@danieljr_fitness responded:

"Portugal 🇵🇹 will surprise you guys."

@houssinefayz added:

"Try again 🇵🇹"

@simplicity_bdarija wrote:

"Nimbus said the truth, but FIFA will say otherwise."

@amalelmasry616 simply posted:

"❤️"

Portugal and Spain will cross paths at the FIFA World Cup for the first time since their epic six-goal thriller in the 2018 tournament. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Portugal vs Spain match preview

Nimbus' prediction also aligns with Opta's supercomputer, which makes Spain the favourite to progress.

For context, coach Luis de la Fuente's men are unbeaten in their last 34 matches, winning 25 and drawing nine.

Another game without defeat would see Spain equal their national record of 35 consecutive unbeaten matches, set between February 2007 and June 2009.

Among European nations, only Italy's 37-game unbeaten run from 2018 to 2021 is longer.

Portugal, however, will draw confidence from their victory over Spain in last year's UEFA Nations League final.

Trailing 2-1, the Seleção fought back to force extra time before prevailing in the penalty shootout to lift the trophy.

Supercomputer backs France as likely World Cup winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two teams have already secured places in the World Cup quarter-finals after winning their respective Round of 16 matches.

Attention has now turned to the title race, with data projections identifying France as the leading contender for the trophy ahead of the remaining fixtures.

Source: YEN.com.gh