Charlotte Kesson-Smith Appointed Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy Executive Director
Former Electoral Commission chairperson, Charlotte Kesson-Smith, has been appointed the Executive Director Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in an acting capacity.
Kesson-Smith, mosly known in Ghana as Charlotte Osei, had been serving on the institute's board.
In a post on X, she said she was honored to take up the role effective July 1 suceeding one Baïdessou Soukolgué.
"I look forward to working with the Board, our partners, and the dedicated EISA team to build on this extraordinary legacy."
The Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in a post on X said Kesson-Smith brings a wealth of governance and institutional experience to this role...
"We are confident that her leadership will provide stability and strong stewardship during this period."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.