Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Charlotte Kesson-Smith Appointed Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy Executive Director
Ghana

Charlotte Kesson-Smith Appointed Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy Executive Director

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read

Former Electoral Commission chairperson, Charlotte Kesson-Smith, has been appointed the Executive Director Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in an acting capacity.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Kesson-Smith, mosly known in Ghana as Charlotte Osei, had been serving on the institute's board.

Charlotte Kesson-Smith, has been appointed the Executive Director Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy.
Charlotte Kesson-Smith will serve as the Executive Director Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy. Credit: char_osei
Source: Twitter

In a post on X, she said she was honored to take up the role effective July 1 suceeding one Baïdessou Soukolgué.

"I look forward to working with the Board, our partners, and the dedicated EISA team to build on this extraordinary legacy."

The Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in a post on X said Kesson-Smith brings a wealth of governance and institutional experience to this role...

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We are confident that her leadership will provide stability and strong stewardship during this period."

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Toyota voxy Gcb bank atms Elder frank donkor Knust fees masters Korina harrison