Former Electoral Commission chairperson, Charlotte Kesson-Smith, has been appointed the Executive Director Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in an acting capacity.

Kesson-Smith, mosly known in Ghana as Charlotte Osei, had been serving on the institute's board.

Charlotte Kesson-Smith will serve as the Executive Director Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy. Credit: char_osei

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, she said she was honored to take up the role effective July 1 suceeding one Baïdessou Soukolgué.

"I look forward to working with the Board, our partners, and the dedicated EISA team to build on this extraordinary legacy."

The Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in a post on X said Kesson-Smith brings a wealth of governance and institutional experience to this role...

"We are confident that her leadership will provide stability and strong stewardship during this period."

Source: YEN.com.gh