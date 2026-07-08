Ayzia J Toledo, a 22-year-old content creator and model from Bristol, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday after losing control of her BMW on Route 55 in Deptford Township, New Jersey

Toledo's front seat passenger, 22-year-old Henrietta Carter of Darby, Pennsylvania, also died in the crash, while a third passenger survived with minor injuries

Friends and family remembered Toledo, who had nearly 80,000 online followers, as someone who made everyone around her feel seen and loved

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Ayzia J Toledo, a 22-year-old content creator and model from Bristol, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday night following a fatal car crash in Deptford Township, New Jersey.

Content Creator Ayzia J Toledo, 22, Dies in New Jersey Car Crash Along With Passenger

Source: UGC

Toledo lost control of her BMW while travelling on Route 55. The vehicle veered off the road, flipped, and collided with a tree. Her front seat passenger, Henrietta Carter, also 22, from Darby, Pennsylvania, did not survive the crash.

A third passenger seated in the back of the car escaped with minor injuries.

The news was shared widely on Instagram by the account its_onsite on 7 July 2026, drawing an outpouring of grief from followers and members of the community who had known Toledo personally or followed her online presence.

Who was Ayzia J Toledo?

Toledo had built a following of nearly 80,000 across her social media platforms, where she was recognised as a content creator and model. Beyond her online profile, those who knew her personally described her as a warm and magnetic presence. Friends and family said she had a rare ability to make every person around her feel genuinely seen and valued.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist her family in covering funeral expenses as they navigate this sudden and devastating loss.

Community Reacts to Toledo's Death

The news drew heartfelt responses from across social media, with many expressing shock and grief.

porsha4real wrote:

"💔💔."

lyndaa_o shared:

"So sad 😢😢 my friend partied with her night of & said she was soooo sweet & kind. You truly never know. May God rest her beautiful soul 💕🙏🏾."

bigfishboominja added:

"So three content creators have died in the past 72 hours? What's happening? Rest in peace to all of them 🥺."

Source: YEN.com.gh