Ghanaian Lawyer Explains How a Soon-to-Be Spouse Can Move to the U.S. with a Fiancé(e) K-1 Visa
- A video of a Ghanaian lawyer shedding light on how soon-to-be partners can easily move to the U.S. to live with their spouses has gone viral
- Speaking in an interview, Lawyer Elisa N. Kumadey explained that such persons can travel to the U.S. under the Fiancé(e) K-1 visa
- She emphasised the strict nature of the visa and the consequences that follow if both parties fail to get married as initially agreed
A U.S.-based Ghanaian lawyer, Elisa N. Kumadey, has enlightened persons who wish to relocate to America to live with their soon-to-be spouses.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Neat FM’s TikTok page on October 17, Lawyer Kumadey stated that a U.S. citizen can file a petition on behalf of their partner, after which the fiancé(e)-to-be will be issued a Fiancé(e) K-1 visa
She, however, indicated that the Fiancé(e) K-1 visa comes with a condition stipulating that the soon-to-be spouse must get married within 90 days of arrival.
Kumadey warned that if a person enters the U.S. on the K-1 Fiancé(e) visa and fails to get married within the stipulated 90 days, that person will not be granted a green card.
“Even if you decide to move on and meet someone else who wants to settle down with you, that person will not be able to help you get a green card even if he or she tries filing for you,” she cautioned.
She added that, in such a case, the only solution would be for the person to return to Ghana and apply for a different visa, hence stressed that the Fiancé(e) visa should only be pursued by those truly ready to marry within the required timeframe.
“When you get married, you also have to file your application immediately, because any long delay without submitting your application can get you deported,” she told the interviewer.
The U.S.-based lawyer concluded by explaining that both parties, after getting married, must file additional paperwork with the immigration authorities as proof of their union to change their status to permanent residents.
Her education on the K-1 Fiancé(e) visa comes at a time when the U.S. has reversed its visa restrictions previously imposed on Ghana.
According to a statement from Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the reversal now allows Ghanaians to apply for five-year multiple-entry visas.
This follows the U.S. government’s announcement in July of visa restrictions affecting nationals from 50 countries worldwide.
