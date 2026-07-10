Popular Ghanaian Blogger Involved in Serious Crash Between Abrɛsea and Dadieso
- A video shared on Facebook on July 10, 2026, captured the grim scene of a crash involving a black saloon car and a truck
- Blogger Sasso from Abrɛsea survived the collision between Abrɛsea and Dadieso and is currently receiving medical treatment
- Facebook user Byte Sieh Samuel shared footage of the accident, prompting an outpouring of concern online
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A popular Ghanaian blogger from Abrɛsea, known as Sasso, is alive and receiving treatment after surviving a serious road accident that occurred along the stretch between Abrɛsea and Dadieso.
The crash took place on July 9, 2026, and involved a collision between a black saloon car and a truck.
Footage from the scene, shared on Facebook by Byte Sieh Samuel on July 10, 2026, showed the extent of the damage to both vehicles, painting a grim picture of what could have been a fatal incident.
Sasso survives Abrɛsea road crash
Despite the severity of the collision, Sasso managed to survive and is currently undergoing medical care.
The post by Byte Sieh Samuel confirmed that the blogger was alive, bringing relief to many who follow his work online.
Road accidents along inter-district routes in the Western North Region remain a concern, with collisions between private vehicles and heavy-duty trucks posing significant risks to travellers on these roads.
Friends, followers, and well-wishers have taken to social media to express gratitude that Sasso survived and to wish him a swift and full recovery.
The Facebook post below has the video from the accident scene.
Akim Oda MP aide dies in an accident
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kofi Nti, an aide to the Member of Parliament for the Akim Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, lost his life in a fatal road crash on the Akyem Oda–Nkwanta road on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
The deceased was travelling in a Nissan Navara 4×4 pickup with registration number GT 2639-24. He was with three other people.
The four were en route to Oda Nkwanta to help resolve some controversies surrounding the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station elections.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh