A video shared on Facebook on July 10, 2026, captured the grim scene of a crash involving a black saloon car and a truck

Blogger Sasso from Abrɛsea survived the collision between Abrɛsea and Dadieso and is currently receiving medical treatment

Facebook user Byte Sieh Samuel shared footage of the accident, prompting an outpouring of concern online

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A popular Ghanaian blogger from Abrɛsea, known as Sasso, is alive and receiving treatment after surviving a serious road accident that occurred along the stretch between Abrɛsea and Dadieso.

Ghanaian blogger Sasso survives a serious road accident between Abrɛsea and Dadieso. Image credit: Bỳte Sieh Samue/FB, Punch Newspaper

Source: UGC

The crash took place on July 9, 2026, and involved a collision between a black saloon car and a truck.

Footage from the scene, shared on Facebook by Byte Sieh Samuel on July 10, 2026, showed the extent of the damage to both vehicles, painting a grim picture of what could have been a fatal incident.

Sasso survives Abrɛsea road crash

Despite the severity of the collision, Sasso managed to survive and is currently undergoing medical care.

The post by Byte Sieh Samuel confirmed that the blogger was alive, bringing relief to many who follow his work online.

Road accidents along inter-district routes in the Western North Region remain a concern, with collisions between private vehicles and heavy-duty trucks posing significant risks to travellers on these roads.

Friends, followers, and well-wishers have taken to social media to express gratitude that Sasso survived and to wish him a swift and full recovery.

The Facebook post below has the video from the accident scene.

Akim Oda MP aide dies in an accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kofi Nti, an aide to the Member of Parliament for the Akim Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, lost his life in a fatal road crash on the Akyem Oda–Nkwanta road on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

The deceased was travelling in a Nissan Navara 4×4 pickup with registration number GT 2639-24. He was with three other people.

The four were en route to Oda Nkwanta to help resolve some controversies surrounding the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh