The British High Commission in Ghana opened a Preliminary Market Engagement exercise for suppliers of event management and production services

The exercise covers categories including sound and audio-visual services, catering, photography, graphic design, and guest registration management

Suppliers interested in participating must register their interest by Wednesday, 15 July 2026

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The British High Commission in Ghana has called on local suppliers to express interest in a Preliminary Market Engagement (PME) exercise and Pre-Tender meeting, ahead of an anticipated procurement of event management and production-related services.

The invitation was published on Thursday, 9 July 2026, through the High Commission's official Facebook page, with a registration deadline of Wednesday, 15 July 2026.

British High Commission Ghana Invites Suppliers To Bid for Event Management Services Photo credit: @ChristianRogg/X, Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Services the British High Commission is sourcing

The PME covers a broad range of service categories that may form part of the eventual contract.

These include event management and production, sound and audio-visual services, guest registration management, décor and aesthetics, photography and videography, graphic design and printing, catering services, and party rentals.

The High Commission indicated that the final requirement may include one or more of these categories.

The engagement will be conducted through a Request for Information (RFI) Questionnaire, alongside an in-person or virtual pre-tender meeting.

The exercise is designed to help the High Commission assess market capacity, understand supplier capabilities, and explore innovative delivery approaches before formalising the tender requirements for upcoming Event Framework Contracts.

How to register and what to expect

Suppliers wishing to take part must complete the RFI questionnaire and submit their expression of interest before the 15 July 2026 deadline.

The High Commission was clear that the PME does not constitute a formal procurement process and should not be treated as an Invitation to Tender.

Participation is entirely voluntary, and engaging with the PME does not guarantee inclusion in any future tender, nor does opting out prevent a supplier from competing in subsequent procurement activities.

The exercise reflects standard procurement practice among British government missions, which typically conduct market engagement exercises to shape their tendering strategy before committing to a formal supplier selection process.

Below is the Facebook post of the UK High Commission inviting suppliers

British High Commission in Ghana invites suppliers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Embassy of Denmark in Ghana announced that it was seeking to employ a Communication and Cultural Officer.

The vacancy, posted on the Embassy of Denmark's LinkedIn page, invited candidates seeking either a full-time or part-time contract under local terms and conditions.

The successful candidate will be expected to strengthen Denmark's public diplomacy profile in Ghana and in countries where the Embassy holds side accreditation.

Source: YEN.com.gh