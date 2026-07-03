The British High Commission (BHC) in Ghana has announced a job vacancy for people seeking employment

The High Commission has outlined the job requirements and eligibility criteria applicants must meet before applying for the role

Interested persons have also been provided with guidelines on how to submit their applications

The British High Commission (BHC) in Ghana has advertised a vacancy for a Climate and Nature Specialist, offering a monthly salary of $3,931 to a qualified professional capable of driving the UK's environmental agenda in the country.

The vacancy was announced on 1 July 2026 via the BHC's official Facebook page, with an application deadline of 7 July 2026 and an expected start date of 1 September 2026.

The Keir Starmer-led UK government has announced a job at the UK High Commission in Ghana. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Job description for the UK Embassy role

The successful applicant will head climate and nature work under the People and Planet Pillar of the Commission's Country Business Plan, with a focus on forestry, carbon markets and broader environmental objectives.

The role requires the jobholder to provide in-country technical and diplomatic leadership across a range of centrally managed UK programmes operating in Ghana.

A key expectation of the position is the development and maintenance of senior-level relationships with Ghanaian government counterparts.

These include the Environmental Protection Agency, the Forestry Commission, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Office of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability.

The specialist will also engage civil society and private sector actors, and may represent the UK at high-level international forums such as COP.

The UK Commission also noted that the successful candidate will work in partnership with the Government of Ghana and external stakeholders to promote sustainable, low-carbon development while ensuring environmental considerations are woven into the UK's broader engagement in the country.

Applicants must hold at minimum an undergraduate degree in climate change, natural resource governance, environmental science, environmental economics or a related discipline.

In lieu of formal qualifications, equivalent professional experience will be considered.

The British High Commission (BHC) in Ghana is seeking an experienced and qualified specialist to lead UK objectives focused on climate and nature. Photo credit: Jason Edwards/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Skills for position at UK High Commission

Candidates are required to demonstrate at least three years of full-time professional experience in research or practical work related to climate change and sustainable development.

Proven experience working on forestry, carbon markets or nature initiatives specifically within Ghana is described as highly desirable.

A solid understanding of Ghana's institutional and policy landscape on climate and nature, as well as familiarity with international climate frameworks, is essential.

Applicants must also be proficient in English across reading, writing and spoken communication.

The British High Commission described the vacancy as an opportunity for a motivated professional to apply their networks and policy expertise to influence meaningful change as part of a fast-paced team leading a key strand of the Commission's renewed three-year strategy.

Below is a Facebook post by the UK High Commission announcing the job vacancy

German Embassy announces job vacancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the German Embassy announced a job opportunity for interested Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post, the embassy said it was seeking to recruit a Foreign Language Assistant to work on a full-time basis.

Source: YEN.com.gh