Canada Lists 7 Professions Eligible for Faster Permanent Residence in New Update
- Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published a list of professionals it is prioritising for permanent residence on 4 July 2026
- The announcement covered seven categories, including medical doctors, STEM professionals, educators, and workers with French-language proficiency
- The IRCC post attracted 2.2 million views and over 4,300 bookmarks, drawing strong interest from international audiences including Nigerians
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Canada's federal immigration authority has officially named the categories of workers it is actively prioritising for permanent residence, opening up a clearer route for skilled professionals eyeing the country.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the update on its official X account on 4 July 2026.
The post drew considerable attention, racking up 2.2 million views and more than 4,300 bookmarks, reflecting just how closely international audiences are tracking Canadian immigration policy.
Professionals eligible for faster Canadian permanent residency
According to the IRCC, the following professionals are being targeted for permanent residence through the Express Entry system:
- Medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience
- Workers with French-language proficiency
- Health care and social services professionals
- Tradespersons
- Educators
- Professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations
- Professionals in transport occupations
The IRCC stated that "these categories provide clear pathways to permanent residence for top international talent."
The X post below contains the IRCC's full update on professionals eligible for faster Canadian permanent residence.
Mixed reactions trail permanent residency announcement
The post generated a wide range of responses on X, with some users welcoming the move and others voicing sharp criticism.
@_badbisaya wrote:
"Add goalies and strikers in there too."
@BADDESTDJTIMMY said:
"Let your citizens do the job and stop looking for immigrants to blame tomorrow."
@RMC19861987 commented:
"You let in 4.5 million immigrants in 3 years. 62% did not have a high school education. You are a tool of a corrupt government led by an incompetent minister. Remigration."
@iRene_Bondar raised concerns about internationally trained doctors already in Canada:
"You have a bunch of highly qualified international doctors (IMGs) living in Canada, but you never let them get licenses. Instead you give it to those Canadians who couldn't get into med school in Canada, so they finished their education in the Caribbean."
@TSLKazhagam pointed to workers already on expiring permits:
"Keep in mind, there are hard-working professionals who contribute to the Canadian economy in their 30's and have their work permits expiring in 2026 and 2027. Why can't IRCC expedite their path to permanent residency instead of solely relying on CRS scores that are totally outdated?"
Canada cautions Ghanaians, others on document fraud
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada's immigration authority has issued a firm public warning to all foreign nationals seeking to enter or remain in the country.
It has stated that submitting false or altered documents to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) constitutes a serious criminal offence.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh