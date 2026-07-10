Canada Lists 7 Professions Eligible for Faster Permanent Residence in New Update

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published a list of professionals it is prioritising for permanent residence on 4 July 2026

The announcement covered seven categories, including medical doctors, STEM professionals, educators, and workers with French-language proficiency

The IRCC post attracted 2.2 million views and over 4,300 bookmarks, drawing strong interest from international audiences including Nigerians

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Canada's federal immigration authority has officially named the categories of workers it is actively prioritising for permanent residence, opening up a clearer route for skilled professionals eyeing the country.

IRCC publishes a list of 7 professionals eligible for faster Canadian permanent residency. Image credit: stonyplainab/Instagram, Canadian Immigration Lawyer

Source: UGC

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the update on its official X account on 4 July 2026.

The post drew considerable attention, racking up 2.2 million views and more than 4,300 bookmarks, reflecting just how closely international audiences are tracking Canadian immigration policy.

Professionals eligible for faster Canadian permanent residency

According to the IRCC, the following professionals are being targeted for permanent residence through the Express Entry system:

Medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience

Workers with French-language proficiency

Health care and social services professionals

Tradespersons

Educators

Professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations

Professionals in transport occupations

The IRCC stated that "these categories provide clear pathways to permanent residence for top international talent."

The X post below contains the IRCC's full update on professionals eligible for faster Canadian permanent residence.

Mixed reactions trail permanent residency announcement

The post generated a wide range of responses on X, with some users welcoming the move and others voicing sharp criticism.

@_badbisaya wrote:

"Add goalies and strikers in there too."

@BADDESTDJTIMMY said:

"Let your citizens do the job and stop looking for immigrants to blame tomorrow."

@RMC19861987 commented:

"You let in 4.5 million immigrants in 3 years. 62% did not have a high school education. You are a tool of a corrupt government led by an incompetent minister. Remigration."

@iRene_Bondar raised concerns about internationally trained doctors already in Canada:

"You have a bunch of highly qualified international doctors (IMGs) living in Canada, but you never let them get licenses. Instead you give it to those Canadians who couldn't get into med school in Canada, so they finished their education in the Caribbean."

@TSLKazhagam pointed to workers already on expiring permits:

"Keep in mind, there are hard-working professionals who contribute to the Canadian economy in their 30's and have their work permits expiring in 2026 and 2027. Why can't IRCC expedite their path to permanent residency instead of solely relying on CRS scores that are totally outdated?"

Canada cautions Ghanaians, others on document fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada's immigration authority has issued a firm public warning to all foreign nationals seeking to enter or remain in the country.

It has stated that submitting false or altered documents to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) constitutes a serious criminal offence.

Source: YEN.com.gh