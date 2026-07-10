The US government published the complete requirements for its Visa Waiver Program, allowing eligible nationals to visit without a visa for up to 90 days

Every traveller under the programme must obtain approval through ESTA before boarding any US-bound air or sea carrier

Travellers must carry a valid e-passport with an embedded electronic chip that meets international aviation standards

The United States government has released the full requirements for its Visa Waiver Program (VWP), detailing what eligible travellers must have in order before boarding any flight or vessel headed to the country.

The programme permits citizens and nationals of designated countries to enter the United States for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without applying for a visa beforehand.

Under President Donald Trump, the US Visa Waiver Program outlines requirements for eligible nationals Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Travellers who prefer to have a visa formally issued may still apply for a standard B visitor visa.

Who Qualifies for US visa waiver

Eligibility is determined solely by citizenship or nationality. The US Department of State maintains an official list of participating countries, and residency in a qualifying country does not grant access to the programme. Only those who hold citizenship or nationality of a listed country may apply.

All qualifying travellers are required to obtain approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, known as ESTA, prior to departure.

ESTA is a web-based platform administered by US Customs and Border Protection that reviews whether an individual meets the conditions to travel under the scheme. Importantly, receiving ESTA approval does not guarantee entry.

Border officials at any US port of entry retain full authority to permit or deny admission irrespective of a traveller's authorisation status.

US passport and document rules

The document requirements under the VWP are strict. Each traveller's passport must remain valid for at least six months beyond the intended date of departure from the United States, unless a specific bilateral agreement provides an exception for their country.

A standard passport is not sufficient for travel under the programme. Every eligible person must hold an e-passport, which is a specialised document containing an embedded electronic chip that stores biometric data matched to the holder's identity.

These documents must comply with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation. The chip symbol printed on the cover of the booklet identifies it as an e-passport.

Group or family passports are not accepted. Every traveller in a group, including infants and young children, must present their own individual passport.

Qatar names countries eligible for visa-free travel

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar has granted automatic visa-free access to citizens of all Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

The information was made public by Visit Qatar, the country's official tourism authority.

The visa waiver programme covers passport holders from five nations: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Source: YEN.com.gh