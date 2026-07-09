The US Department of State released a list of travellers no longer eligible for the Visa Waiver Programme

Nationals of VWP countries who visited North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, or Cuba are now excluded from the scheme

Dual nationals of Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria who also hold a VWP country passport are similarly barred from visa-free entry

The United States has released a formal list of travellers who, despite holding passports from countries participating in the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), are no longer permitted to enter the country without first obtaining a visa through a consulate or embassy.

The US Department of State announces updated Visa Waiver Programme restrictions, barring certain travellers who have visited some countries. Photo credit: Motortion, Win McNamee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The announcement, published on the Department of State website, draws on provisions established under the Visa Waiver Programme Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015.

Who is excluded from US Visa Waiver programme

Three categories of travellers are affected by the restrictions.

The first covers nationals of VWP-eligible countries who have travelled to or been present in North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen at any point on or after 1 March 2011.

The second category includes VWP nationals who visited or were present in Cuba on or after 12 January 2021.

In both cases, limited exceptions apply to individuals who travelled to those countries as part of diplomatic or military service on behalf of a VWP member country.

The third group encompasses individuals who hold dual nationality, specifically those who are citizens of both a VWP country and Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria. These travellers are ineligible for visa-free entry regardless of which passport they present.

How affected travellers can still apply

Those who fall under any of the excluded categories are not barred from travelling to the United States altogether.

They are, however, required to apply for a nonimmigrant visa through the standard appointment process at a US embassy or consulate.

The US lists countries whose citizens are no longer eligible to travel to the US under the Visa Waiver Programme. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The State Department noted that consular sections may be able to bring forward interview dates in cases involving urgent and unforeseen circumstances, such as a bereavement, medical emergency, or an approaching school enrolment date.

Travellers who believe they qualify for an exemption based on diplomatic or military activity and are denied approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) are advised to contact US Customs and Border Protection directly or apply for a visa at a US embassy or consulate.

The release of this list coincides with the United States also publishing a separate list of countries currently eligible for full participation in the Visa Waiver Programme.

US announces new fee for expedited visa interviews

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had introduced a new optional fee of $750 for certain applicants seeking B1/B2 visas.

The fee would allow applicants to secure visa interview appointments within 10 business days.

The aim is to speed up the process for applicants travelling to the US for tourism, business trips, medical visits, family visits, conferences and other short-term stays, subject to availability.

Source: YEN.com.gh