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Major Changes As UK Updates Visa Requirements for Ghana and 32 Other African Countries
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Major Changes As UK Updates Visa Requirements for Ghana and 32 Other African Countries

by  Kofi Owusu
3 min read
  • The UK government announced updated visa requirements affecting Ghana and 32 other African nations in 2026
  • Ghanaian travellers now face new documentation and financial conditions before securing a UK visa
  • The changes form part of a broader UK immigration policy review targeting applicants from across Africa

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The United Kingdom (UK) has rolled out updated visa requirements for Ghana and 32 other African countries, introducing fresh conditions that travellers from the continent must meet before gaining entry to Britain.

UK visa, UK visa requirements, UK immigration policy, Visa overstayers UK, Updated UK immigration rules, Ghana visa changes, Visa documentation
The UK under caretaker Prime Minister Keir Starmer updates visa requirements for Ghana and 32 other African countries. Photo source: Anadolu, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The changes, announced by the Home Office, affect a significant number of African nations and come as part of a wider review of UK immigration policy.

Ghanaian applicants are among those who will need to satisfy the new documentation and financial benchmarks when applying for a UK visa for visits or stays of up to 6 months.

What the new UK visa rules mean

Under the revised UK immigration rules, Ghanaian travellers and applicants from the other listed African countries must provide stronger proof of financial stability, closer ties to their home country, and more detailed travel documentation.

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The updated rules are designed to give UK authorities a clearer picture of an applicant's intention to return home after their visit, rather than overstay their visa.

The policy shift affects a broad range of UK visa categories, meaning tourists, students, and those travelling for business purposes could all be impacted by the stricter screening process.

33 African countries on UK's updated list

Ghana is joined by 32 other African nations subject to the new conditions. The full list covers countries from across West, East, Central, and Southern Africa, reflecting the UK government's decision to apply the updated standards continent-wide rather than targeting individual nations.

British authorities have framed the move as part of ongoing efforts to manage immigration more effectively and reduce the number of visa overstayers entering the country from high-risk regions.

For many Ghanaians with plans to travel to the UK for education, work, or family visits, the new rules mean the application process will require more careful preparation and, in some cases, greater financial documentation than before.

Read also

11 West African Countries Hit With US Entry Bans and Visa Restrictions in 2026

Applicants are advised to review the updated requirements thoroughly before submitting any new applications.

The African countries listed in the updated Immigration rules are below:

  • Algeria
  • Angola
  • Botswana
  • Burundi
  • Cameroon
  • Republic of the Congo
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Egypt
  • Eritrea
  • Eswatini
  • Ethiopia
  • The Gambia
  • Ghana
  • Guinea
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Côte d'Ivoire
  • Kenya
  • Lesotho
  • Liberia,
  • Libya
  • Malawi
  • Namibia
  • Nigeria
  • Rwanda
  • Senegal
  • Sierra Leone
  • Somalia
  • South Africa
  • South Sudan
  • Sudan
  • Tanzania
  • Uganda
  • Zimbabwe

Other categories requiring visas

The updated immigration rules also specify that the following categories require entry clearance before travelling to the UK:

  • Stateless persons.
  • Individuals travelling on any document other than a national passport or, where permitted under the rules, a national identity card, regardless of whether the document is issued by or shows the nationality of a country not listed above, except where the document has been issued by the United Kingdom.
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The UK, under King Charles, introduces a mandatory new entry requirement for visa-free travellers. Image credit: Reuters.
Source: Getty Images

US imposes visa restrictions on 11 countries

Read also

US outlines requirements for nationals eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the entry bans and visa restrictions imposed by the United States on eleven West African countries, including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Nigeria.

The restrictions split affected countries into two distinct categories, each carrying different practical consequences for travellers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

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