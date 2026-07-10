UK Announces Skilled Worker Visa Fees, Details Costs by Visa Duration
- The UK government published a full breakdown of Skilled Worker visa application fees, showing costs vary by duration and where an applicant applies from
- Applicants from outside the UK pay between £819 and £1,618, while those applying from within the country pay between £943 and £1,865
- All applicants must also pay a £1,035 immigration healthcare surcharge to access the National Health Service upon arrival
The United Kingdom has published a detailed breakdown of the fees required to apply for a Skilled Worker visa, clarifying that the total cost depends on where an applicant is applying from and the length of the visa being sought.
The information, made available on the UK government website outlines that applicants may pay anywhere between £819 and £1,865 in application fees alone.
The UK government noted that this payment is non-refundable and does not in itself guarantee that a visa will be granted.
Skilled Worker visa application fees in the UK
The fee structure differs depending on whether a person is applying from outside or inside the UK.
For those applying from abroad, a UK visa covering up to three years costs £819 per person, while a visa exceeding three years costs £1,618 per person.
Applicants already residing within the UK face higher fees. A visa of up to three years costs £943 per person, and one lasting more than three years costs £1,865 per person.
There is an exception for roles that appear on the Immigration Salary List.
Applicants whose jobs fall under that category may qualify for a reduced application fee and will be notified of the specific amount during the application process.
UK healthcare surcharge and funds requirement
Beyond the application fee, all Skilled Worker visa applicants are required to pay an immigration healthcare surcharge of £1,035.
This payment grants foreign nationals access to the UK's National Health Service throughout their stay in the country.
Depending on individual circumstances, applicants may also need to demonstrate that they hold at least £1,270 in available funds to support themselves upon arrival in the UK.
The government indicated this requirement does not apply to every applicant.
The publication of the full fee schedule is intended to give prospective applicants a clearer picture of the financial commitment involved before beginning the application process.
UK Army publishes salaries of commissioned officers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Army had published the annual salaries of some of its commissioned officers.
Information available on the UK Army website indicates that officers holding the rank of Officer Cadet earn an annual salary of £35,925, which is equivalent to GH₵502,950.
Second on the list is the rank of Second Lieutenant, with an annual salary of £42,948, which is equivalent to GH₵601,272.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh