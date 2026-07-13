An NDC supporter, Hajia Guda, publicly challenged Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak over claims that over 1,300 security service applicants tested HIV-positive during recruitment

Hajia Guda said she took her own HIV test and received a negative result, insisting the government is using the HIV claims as an excuse to deny recruits employment

The minister had stated that 1,300 applicants across the Police, Fire, Immigration and Prisons services were disqualified after testing positive during medical screening

An NDC supporter has gone public with a direct challenge to Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, questioning the government's explanation for disqualifying over 1,300 applicants during the latest security services recruitment exercise.

NDC supporter challenges Interior Minister over claims that 1,300 security service applicants tested HIV-positive. Image credit: ghana_naija-tv/Instagram, Ministry of Interior/FB

Source: UGC

Hajia Guda, a staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter, made her position clear in an Instagram post shared by ghana_naija_tv on July 13, 2026.

In the video, she declared she would not back down until the government produced verifiable proof to support its claims.

"I won't stop until you provide proof!" she said, pushing back firmly against the minister's assertion that the disqualified applicants had tested HIV-positive during medical screening.

Hajia Guda challenges Minister over HIV claims

To make her case, Hajia Guda said she personally underwent an HIV test and received a confirmed negative result.

On the strength of that outcome, she argued that the HIV explanation does not hold up, and accused the government of hiding behind a medical excuse to deny legitimate candidates the jobs they had earned.

Her remarks come in direct response to Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, who had earlier indicated that 1,300 applicants for positions within the Internal Security Services, covering the Ghana Police Service, Fire Service, Immigration Service and Prisons Service, were found to be HIV-positive during recruitment medicals and were consequently disqualified.

The announcement drew immediate controversy, with many Ghanaians questioning the scale of the figures and calling for greater transparency around the screening process.

The Instagram post below contains a video of NDC supporter and security service applicant Hajia Guda challenging the Interior Minister over claims leading to her disqualification.

Social media reacts to Hajia Guda's claims

The post attracted a wave of responses online, with users divided on whether Hajia Guda's challenge was justified or whether she had misunderstood the minister's original statement.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

ghana_bhoy_louis said:

"Hmmm."

tenkorangeo said:

"Hmmm life, kakraa y3b3di nti 😢💔… Sorry sister, we're all going through but 🤐."

fks__3 said:

"So they are lying."

mz_mathe said:

"Madam, it's 1300 out of the many….. he didn't say u all… fri Y3n so wai."

While some commenters appeared sympathetic towards Hajia Guda and the disqualified applicants, others pointed out that the minister's statement referred to 1,300 individuals within a much larger pool of candidates, not the entire recruitment batch.

The debate has nonetheless intensified public scrutiny of how the screening results are being communicated and whether the government owes affected candidates a more detailed breakdown of the process.

Job seekers to undergo compulsory drug tests

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, had shared that the government was considering an Executive Order to introduce mandatory drug testing for job seekers in Ghana.

The proposal, aimed at promoting workplace safety and reducing substance abuse, was presented in Parliament on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

He also called for expanded rehabilitation centres across all regions, stressing a shift towards treating addiction as a public health issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh