A US federal judge ordered USCIS to resume processing Form I-765 work permit applications for nationals from 39 countries, including Ghana

US Magistrate Judge Virginia DeMarchi issued the preliminary injunction on July 8, 2026, following a lawsuit filed by 137 foreign nationals from 15 countries

The ruling came after a Rhode Island federal judge separately vacated four USCIS policies that had halted immigration applications for nationals from the same group of countries

A US federal judge has ordered immigration authorities to resume processing work permit applications for nationals of 39 countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, and several other African nations, after those applications were placed on hold earlier this year.

A US federal judge orders USCIS to resume processing Form I-765 work permits for nationals from 39 countries, including Ghana and Nigeria, aiding thousands. iStock/ mediaphotos, Courthouse News

Source: UGC

US Magistrate Judge Virginia DeMarchi of the Northern District of California signed the preliminary injunction on July 8, 2026, directing US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to restart adjudication of Form I-765 employment authorisation applications.

The freeze had affected individuals from countries designated as "high risk" by the agency.

How the Legal Challenge Unfolded

The case was brought before the court by 137 foreign nationals representing 15 countries, among them Afghanistan, Iran, Nigeria, and Venezuela. The plaintiffs argued that the prolonged suspension of their applications left them unable to work legally in the United States, put their lawful immigration status at risk, and threatened their financial stability.

Judge DeMarchi concluded that the plaintiffs were likely to prevail on their argument that the government had unlawfully stalled or unreasonably delayed the processing of their Form I-765 filings. The court also rejected the government's position that internal USCIS policy memoranda were beyond the reach of judicial review under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

As a result of the order, USCIS must now process the outstanding work permit applications for the plaintiffs while the broader lawsuit continues through the courts.

Full List of 39 Countries Affected

The ruling has implications for nationals of a wide range of countries spanning Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The full list of affected nations includes: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Earlier Rhode Island Ruling Sets a Precedent

The California decision follows closely on the heels of a separate ruling handed down by a federal judge in Rhode Island last month. In that case, the judge vacated four USCIS policies that had effectively blocked nationals from the same group of 39 countries from submitting or advancing applications for asylum, work permits, green cards, and citizenship.

Together, the two rulings represent a significant pushback from the judiciary against the USCIS freeze, offering renewed hope to thousands of immigrants whose legal status and employment prospects had been thrown into uncertainty. For Ghanaians and other affected nationals living and working in the United States, the injunction provides a degree of relief as the legal proceedings continue.

Source: YEN.com.gh